Africa: Exciting Line-Up of Artists Set to Illuminate TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship ('Chan') 2024 Final Draw

A spectacular celebration of East African music will light up the night on Wednesday as the highly anticipated final draw for the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 takes place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

Four dynamic musical acts will take the stage, offering a taste of the region's rich and diverse musical heritage. Headlining the entertainment will be the acclaimed Bien-Aimé Baraza, a member of the popular Kenyan music group Sauti Sol.

Also gracing the stage will be Uganda's sensational dance troupe, the Ghetto Kids, known for their high-energy performances around the world. Joining them will be Kenya's own Red Fourth Choir, alongside a contemporary dance group, promising an exciting and varied show.

Bien will treat the audience to some of his biggest hits, including Kuliko Jana--a collaboration with the Red Fourth Choir--as well as his latest releases Nairobi and the chart-topping Extra Pressure.

A passionate football fan and supporter of AFC Leopards, Bien expressed his excitement about performing at such a prestigious event.

"Growing up, I've always been a fan of African football. Football and music have united the continent like nothing else, and it's a true honor for me to blend both at this incredible occasion. To be part of the CAF family for this event is a dream come true," he said.

The Ghetto Kids from Uganda, who gained international recognition for their mesmerizing performances, also made a huge impression at the CAF Awards in Morocco, where their dancing skills left a lasting mark on audiences.

The draw for the TotalEnergies CHAN 2024 will begin at 20h00 local time (GMT+3), and promises to be a thrilling celebration of both football and music.