Africa: 'No Easy Games in Africa' - Tanzania's Mgunda On Tough TotalEnergies CHAN 2024 Draw

16 January 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Tanzania's national team assistant coach, Juma Mgunda, has emphasized the challenge his side faces at the upcoming TotalEnergies CAF Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, scheduled for August.

The Taifa Stars have been drawn in Group B alongside Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, and debutants Central African Republic.

Following Wednesday evening's draw in Nairobi, Kenya, Mgunda shared his thoughts on the competition, expressing confidence in his team's readiness to fight for glory on home soil.

"There is no weak team in Africa now," Mgunda remarked.

"Each team that has qualified is strong in its own right, and everyone will be preparing to come and do well. For us, we have to prepare well and diligently to ensure that we compete."

He highlighted the importance of playing as hosts, saying, "We are playing at home, and we have to make sure this Cup remains in East Africa--whether us, Kenya, or Uganda. For us, we want to go all the way."

This marks Tanzania's third appearance in the prestigious tournament, having previously competed in 2009 and 2020. However, the Taifa Stars are yet to progress beyond the group stages.

"The draw itself is now like a wake-up call for all of us," Mgunda stated.

Group B: ✅#TotalEnergiesCHAN2024 pic.twitter.com/Qqj75alY3B-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) January 15, 2025

"We have to start preparing because this tournament is not easy. We are facing really tough teams with good pedigree. For us, the minimum target is to get out of the group stages. We have to represent our country's image in the best possible way."

Acknowledging the high stakes, Mgunda stressed the need to build a formidable squad in the months leading up to the rescheduled competition.

Originally set for February 2024, the tournament was postponed to August 2025 to allow host nations Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda additional time to complete preparations.

"Our focus now is on building a strong team. We have to use the time effectively to ensure we're ready when the tournament begins," he added.

Mgunda expressed hope that the tournament would highlight the strength of East African football, with co-hosts Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania aiming to capitalize on home advantage.

As the countdown to August 2025 begins, the Taifa Stars are determined to not only break their group-stage jinx but also stake their claim for TotalEnergies CAF CHAN glory on home turf.

