Namibia: IPC Spokesperson Defies Cabinet Directive to Resign As Civil Servant After Election to Parliament

17 January 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Indepedent Patriots for Change (IPC) spokesperson Imms Nashinge has defied a directive from Cabinet to resign from his job as a civil servant after being elected to parliament.

Nashinge told The Namibian on Friday that he does not consider any election to have taken place.

This follows a directive by Cabinet secretary George Simataa on Thursday that all public servants who did not resign after being elected as members of parliament repay their salaries received after the announcement of the 2024 National Assembly elections.

This is in accordance with the Electoral Act.

Nashinge works for the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology.

Simataa said these public servants were expected to have resigned since then.

However, Nashinge labelled this as "madness and arrogance."

"Justice will prevail and madness, arrogance shall come to an end soon. For now we shall observe," he said.

He said he does not consider the current election results.

"Elections are contested and a baby of the court. Until then, we don't have elections," he said.

IPC along with the Landless People's Movement are part of two election challenges in which one is in the Supreme Court seeking reelection for the presidential elections.

The second is in the Election Court seeking to null and void the additional two days of voting in the 2024 National Assembly elections.

