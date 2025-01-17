Kenya: Kindiki - I Will Mobilize Kenya for President Ruto Through Development

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki now says he is focused on mobilizing Kenyans towards President William Ruto through development dissuading assertions that netting Mt Kenya constituents is his primary goal.

The Deputy President who spoke on Friday when he hosted 1500 residents from Embu County said he plans to focus on ensuring the delivery of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime's transformative agenda across the country.

"Someone asked if I will mobilize Mt Kenya region for President William Ruto. My response is simple, I will mobilize Kenya and its entirety for President Ruto and Mt Kenya is part of Kenya," he said.

The second in command asserted that early campaigns would not win over the electorate as the ruling coalition eyes for a second term in government.

He promised in the next three years to focus on tangible results in development projects countrywide through unity distancing himself from his predecessor's trajectory.

"My predecessor decided to use the hallowed and distinguished office of the Deputy President to play politics. That is his style and we wish him well and that is why it was not tenable for him to remain in office," Kindiki stated.

Kindiki has assured Kenyans that no part of the country will be discriminated against as the government hastens completion of key projects across the country. He emphasized that the Kenya Kwanza regime will ensure all Kenyans are carried along.

The Deputy President said the people's input in what is being done in the counties is critical, encouraging the Embu residents to identify development priorities and programmes and keep a close eye on them to ensure quicker realization.

"It is good to meet and have a dialogue with the people. This meeting is solely to discuss development priorities and how to move the county forward. I will be meeting various delegations from all counties and have similar discussions," assured Kindiki.

Touching on the mandate he has been assigned by President William Ruto, the DP indicated he will not be deterred by detractors keen on misleading the people saying he must account to the electorate once the first term of the government tenure ends.

"When we go back to the people, I will have to account for the time I have been in this office. I have no choice but to deliver on the mandate I have been assigned. I must account for every day I occupy this position. I have no time for anything else because improving the lives of the people is what is keeping me awake," Kindiki stated.

The Deputy President insisted he will not be dragged into early political campaigns insisting its time to deliver to the electorate.

"It will be the height of political irresponsibility to call you and start discussing politics when we have so many other important matters to discuss,"Kindiki noted.

" We will not allow ourselves to be dragged into early political campaigns by those keen on politicking. When the time to politick comes, we will put on befitting attire and get out for serious campaigns," he added.

Embu County has, so far, been a beneficiary of many development projects in the roads, agriculture, and electricity sectors, among others.

"We need to sort out issues in coffee, tea, Muguka and roads, electricity connection, youth and women empowerment. After this meeting, put pressure on me, ask me what I have done for Embu people," the Deputy President said.