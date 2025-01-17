Africa: Kenya to Host World Chambers Federation Summit for First Time in Africa

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) is set to host the World Chambers Federation (WCF) Summit in Nairobi, marking a first for Africa.

The event, slated to run from April 9 to 11 and themed "Africa's Global Future: Integrated, Innovative, and Sustainable," focuses on unlocking the continent's potential through trade, investment, and sustainable development.

According to the organizers, the summit marks the first time an African state is hosting the forum since its inception 75 years ago.

KNCCI President Eric Ruto emphasized the significance of the event, noting that it would have far-reaching implications for positioning Africa as a global trade hub.

He underscored that the event is an endorsement of Kenya's pivotal role in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) and its strategic importance as a regional business hub and key investment destination.

"This event is an endorsement of Kenya's potential for trade. It is an opportunity for us to showcase Kenya's capabilities on the global stage," said Ruto.

"However, we must address infrastructure challenges to ensure we can trade at a level comparable to the rest of the world."

According to Ruto, the event provides a rare opportunity for Kenyan entrepreneurs to engage with global businesses and forge new partnerships.

The summit is expected to open doors for significant investment opportunities, boosting Kenya's economy in both the short and long term.

It will also provide a platform for local businesses to exchange best practices with international delegates, fostering new avenues for growth and collaboration.

However, Ruto acknowledged that Kenya and many other African nations still face substantial barriers to business growth, including regulatory challenges, limited access to finance, and structural inefficiencies.

These issues, he said, continue to impede the development of startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the continent.

The summit seeks to offer practical solutions to these long-standing barriers especially for start-ups and SMEs.

The event will cover an array of industries, including manufacturing, agriculture, energy, healthcare, and tourism, seeking to unlock new pathways for investment and growth.

According to the organizers, the event will bring on board over 350 exhibitors from over 50 countries with 4500 delegates expected to attend.