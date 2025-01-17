Kenya: Ruto Confident 3 CSs Sworn in Will Deliver Mandate

Nairobi — Three newly appointed Cabinet Secretaries were sworn in at State House Nairobi on Friday and consequently took office.

During the swearing in ceremony, President William Ruto said he was confident that Mr Mutahi Kagwe, Mr William Kabogo and Mr Lee Kinyanjui are highly experienced in politics and governance, and have brought those skills into government.

Mr Kagwe was sworn in as the Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock. He was formerly a Cabinet minister under President Mwai Kibaki and Cabinet Secretary in President Uhuru Kenyatta's government.

He has previously been the Senator of Nyeri County and MP for Mukurwe-ini in the same county.

Mr Kabogo was sworn in as the Cabinet Secretary for Information Communication Technology and Digital Economy. Formerly, he was the Governor of Kiambu and MP for Juja.

Mr Kinyanjui, former Governor of Nakuru, took the oath of office as the Cabinet Secretary for Investment, Trade and Industry. Previously, he was the MP for Nakuru Town.

President Ruto cited the three leaders' extensive experience, saying it will help mobilise government machinery to deliver services to Kenyans and accelerate the country's transformation.

"Without exception, all the three Cabinet Secretaries have extensive experience in Executive and legislative work," he said.

Pointing out that the new Cabinet Secretaries have what it takes to lead their teams to tackle national challenges, President Ruto said: "Coupled with their solid leadership skills and capabilities, we are confident that they will steer our country's transformation, while advancing our Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda."

The President noted that he served with Mr Kagwe and Mr Kabogo in Parliament when they were elected to the 9th Parliament and Mr Kinyanjui later in the 10th Parliament.

"With their strong mix of leadership skills and extensive experience in political, legislative and Executive capacities, the three Cabinet Secretaries are well-equipped to drive the delivery of services, while steering inclusive development and economic growth that leaves no one behind," he said.

He told Mr Kagwe to take charge and ensure that farmers receive affordable fertiliser on time.

"Your first assignment probably this afternoon is to sort out the issue of tea that is stuck in Mombasa," President Ruto told Mr Kagwe.

He said farmers earned more from tea last year than the previous one, with the incomes rising from KSh180 billion in 2023 to KSh210 in 2024.

On ICT, President Ruto said the digital and creative economy strategy is delivering last-mile fibre optic network and 100 digital centres of excellence and 1,450 digital hubs in each of 1,450 wards across Kenya.

"Thousands of Kenyans have already tapped into the opportunities this sector offers, and we are only getting started," he said.

The President told Mr Kabogo that it was his responsibility to implement the 100,000km of the last mile national fibre optic network, saying once implemented it will create millions of jobs.

On investment, trade and industry, President Ruto asked Mr Kinyanjui to ensure that plans to build 47 County Aggregation and Industrial Parks, 200 fresh produce markets and six special economic zones are implemented.

"We want our traders, including Mama Mboga and boda boda, to have a decent and conducive environment to trade," he said.

The President told the CSs that this a time which calls for extraordinary ability, strength of character, steadiness of purpose, clarity of mind and devotion to our national values and principles of governance.

"It also demands unity, teamwork, synergy and goodwill within and among various teams and organisations that comprise government. The Cabinet and the Executive are no exception," President Ruto said.

The President pointed out that he expected the ministers to serve the people of Kenya with dedication, professionalism, fairness, and understanding.

"While we must be firm and effective in our actions, we should also approach our engagements with compassion and patience, particularly when communicating with the public," he said.

He told the CSs to do more to minimise misunderstanding and enlist all citizens in the collective task of national transformation.

The President cited the challenges facing the country, saying with limited funding and ongoing austerity measures, ministries, departments and agencies are being asked to make do with less than expected.

"It is important that we consistently clarify the state of affairs and articulate our vision, embracing short-term austerity for long-term prosperity, while also giving priority to investment in the multipliers of opportunity and abandoning expenditures on consumption," President Ruto emphasised.

He also called on all leaders to be transparent, accountable and efficient in managing public resources.

"We must be excellent stewards of public funds, taking a strong stand against corruption and wastage," he said.

The President urged them to live up to their oath of office - to obey, respect and uphold the Constitution and all laws; to serve the people with honour and dignity; and to hold office with the highest integrity.

"Most importantly, I hope you will strive to be the strongest and most reliable link in the chain of the Executive, not the weakest. I trust that you will be the officers we rely on for wisdom, strength, clarity and courage," he said.

He pledged to provide Mr Kagwe, Mr Kabogo and Mr Kinyanjui with all the support, encouragement and resources they needed to excel in their duties and deliver for the people of Kenya.