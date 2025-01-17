Kenya: Kindiki Reaffirms Govt's Commitment to Equitable Development

17 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring that every part of the country benefits from ongoing and upcoming development projects.

Speaking on Friday during a meeting with 1,500 residents from Embu County at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi, Kindiki emphasized inclusivity in the implementation of key projects across the nation.

"We want to ensure that no part of the country is left behind," Kindiki stated. "Leadership is not about favoring one group over another; it is about carrying everyone along."

The Deputy President emphasized the importance of consultations between the government and citizens to ensure the successful implementation of development initiatives.

He encouraged residents of Embu County to actively identify priority projects and monitor their progress.

Addressing the nature of his meeting with Embu residents, Kindiki clarified that the discussions focused solely on development priorities rather than political matters.

Going forward Kindiki stated that he plans to hold similar talks with leaders and citizens from across the country to discuss development matters and other issues affecting them.

"It will be the height of political irresponsibility to call you and start discussing politics when we have so many other important matters to discuss," he said."

"We will not allow ourselves to be dragged into early political campaigns by those keen on politicking."

