Kenya: President Ruto Meets Shandong Linglong Company Chairman Wang Feng

17 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Friday held talks with Shandong Linglong Company chairman Wang Feng, who is planning to set up a factory in Kenya to serve the African market.

In the meeting held at State House Nairobi, President Ruto affirmed the government's commitment to ensure Kenya becomes a regional investment hub to attract foreign investments.

He stated that the government will continue offering a range of attractive incentives designed to encourage investor confidence.

"The government remains committed to enhancing these incentives to ensure a competitive and investor-friendly environment," Ruto stated.

