Nigeria: 'Stop Stalking Me, Threatening My Family, Partner' - Iyabo Ojo Warns Colleague, Liz Anjorin

The long-standing and persistent feud between Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo and Liz Anjorin has reignited, with Iyabo issuing a stern public warning to her colleague over allegations of harassment and cyberstalking.

In June 2024, both actresses appeared to have resolved their differences after a court hearing presided over by Justice Olabisi Akinlade. The hearing, which was a significant event in their feud, urged the duo to embrace peace and refrain from their ongoing social media clashes.

Liz's counsel, Olabiyi Ademola, confirmed that the actresses were ready to move forward amicably.

Liz and Iyabo also hailed Mrs Akinlade as a maternal figure for her efforts to resolve their long-standing feud truce, which appears to have broken down. However, on Friday, Iyabo took to Instagram, alleging that Liz had resumed targeting her loved ones with defamatory remarks.

The 47-year-old actress warned her colleague to desist from such actions and demanded an immediate end to the harassment.

In her post, Iyabo addressed the public and police authorities, writing:

"I am compelled to expose a disturbing pattern of harassment by Liz Anjorin. Despite our ongoing court case, she continues to target my loved ones, hurling insults, threats and defamation at them from her social media space. I urge the authorities to take note of this announcement. Liz Anjorin, I'm warning you publicly for the last time. Cyberstalking is a crime; be warned. Cease your harassment and bullying tactics immediately.

"Stop targeting innocent people, including my family, friends and colleagues. Your actions will no longer be tolerated. Your constant curses on my children and partner are unacceptable. They have never responded or engaged with you. I demand that you respect boundaries, focus on your life, and stop stalking mine: the Nigerian Police and all authorities. Please take note. To the General public, please be aware," she said.

Backstory

In February 2024, Iyabo initiated court proceedings against her colleague, Liz, over an alleged libellous statement against her and cyberstalking.

The feud reignited when Liz accused unnamed celebrities of leveraging singer Mohbad's death for publicity in social media posts. Though Liz did not mention Ojo by name, she referred to a fictional character, "Sepeteri," who she claimed engaged in promiscuous behaviour. Many speculated that the moniker was directed at Iyabo.

Convinced she was the subject of the allegations, Iyabo responded in a video, daring Liz to name her and explicitly revealing plans to sue for defamation. She also alleged that Anjorin owed her money from a previous film collaboration.

In her defence, Liz denied directly naming Iyabo, asserting that her followers understood the context of her accusations. She continued to make further claims, including allegations of orchestrating events surrounding Mohbad's family and Baba Ijesha's legal troubles.