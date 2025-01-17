South Africa: Lamola to Hear Challenges Facing South Sudan's Transitional Government

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, has arrived in Juba, South Sudan, to lead a South African government delegation to address the challenges facing the East African country's transitional government in the lead-up to the 2026 elections.

According to the department, the visit is important, following the decision by the parties involved in the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS), to extend the mandate of the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU), until February 2027.

The Ministers and the African Union Commission (AUC) will also gain first-hand knowledge of the challenges in implementing the R-ARCSS and assess the support required to ensure that it is implemented.

The African Union High-Level Ad hoc Committee for South Sudan (C5) comprises South Africa, Algeria, Chad, Nigeria and Rwanda.

The C5 has been following developments related to the implementation of the R-ARCSS since its signing in 2018, to end the 2013-2018 South Sudanese civil war.

"During the visit, the Ministers will meet leaders of the government of South Sudan, as well as representatives of regional and international organisations," the department said.

The meeting will include several key figures, including President Salva Kiir Mayardit, First Vice President Dr Riek Machar, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ramadan Mohammad Abdallah, and Interim Chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC), General Charles Tai Gituai.

Other leaders expected to be present, include Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, Nicholas Haysom, and representatives from the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Monitoring and Verification Mechanism for South Sudan.

During the talks, Rwanda will be represented by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Olivier JP Nduhungirehe, and Algeria's Secretary of State to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Selma Mansouri.

"Chad and Nigeria will be represented by their Permanent Representatives in Addis Ababa. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, will represent the AU."