South Africa: Nw Rolls Out Programme to Uplift Service Provision in Khuma

In its concerted efforts to boost the provision of services across all local municipalities in the province, the North West Provincial Government will roll out the Accelerated Service Delivery Programme - Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded - to the residents of Matlosana Local Municipality.

The programme, to be rolled out in Extension 9, Khuma Township, during an event to be held at Philemon Masinga New Sports Complex on Friday, seeks to enhance the municipality's basic infrastructure, monitor and enforce consumer compliance, and promote the provision of basic services in a coordinated and collaborative manner.

The programme also aims to provide communities with an opportunity to engage with the provincial leadership on service delivery issues.

North West Premier Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi, joined by Members of the Executive Council, along with the local and district executive mayors, will lead the roll out of the programme.

Service delivery activities to be conducted today include the official hand over of the Kosh Honey Bee project to subsistence farmers in Wildebeespan-Khuma. Three RDP houses will also be handed over in Kanana Township.

"Other services will include road maintenance, distribution of food parcels to identified destitute families, distribution of agricultural support packages to households in Khuma and Vaal Reefs, distribution of sanitary towels to identified schools in Khuma, registration of indigent people and updating of local business details on the Central Supplier Database, and online application for IDs and social support services," the Office of the Premier said in a statement on Thursday.

The event will also include the handing over of 10 title deeds to beneficiaries in Khuma Township.

To support local communities with interest in poultry production, the Office of the Premier said government will distribute layer chickens to 13 military veterans. The military veterans will each receive 50 layer chickens.

"As a constant and critical feature of this service delivery programme, a platform will be created for Premier Mokgosi, MECs and the executive mayors to engage with the community on progress registered in implementing various service delivery projects and programmes in their municipality.

"This community feedback session will be held after the leadership's visits to various service delivery sites," the office said.