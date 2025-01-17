South Africa: Eskom Yet to Decide On Tokologo Municipality Potential Disconnection

Eskom says it has not yet made a decision with regard to the potential disconnection of bulk electricity supply to the Tokologo Local Municipality in the Free State.

As at December last year, the municipality owed the power utility some R328 million, leading to Eskom releasing a notice that electricity supply may be interrupted for a set number of hours per day from the end of January 2025.

However, on Thursday, Eskom said a decision is yet to be made.

"In the 28 November 2024 notice, Eskom committed to publishing a final decision on this matter on or before 16 January 2025.

"The potential disconnection is being considered due to the municipality's failure to meet its payment obligations. This breach undermines Eskom's financial sustainability and jeopardises its ability to provide electricity nationally," the power utility said.

Eskom explained that following the notice published in November, Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, brought all the parties together to discuss a way forward.

"The objective was to address the critical issue of municipal debt and establish a framework for cooperation between Eskom and municipalities within the processes of intergovernmental relations.

"Eskom confirms that these processes are still ongoing, and no final decision has been made regarding the potential disconnection. If a decision is made to disconnect bulk electricity supply to Tokologo Local Municipality, affecting Boshof, Seretse, Dealesville, and Hertzogville areas, Eskom will issue a revised disconnection date, which will be published with a notice period of at least 14 days," Eskom explained.

The electricity supplier assured members of the public that it will address the issue with "fairness".

"Eskom appreciates the input from members of the public who submitted

written representations regarding this matter. These submissions have been thoroughly reviewed as part of the decision-making process.

"Eskom remains committed to addressing this issue with fairness and transparency, all while ensuring its financial sustainability and the sustainable provision of electricity nationwide," Eskom said.