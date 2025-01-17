South Africa: Suspect Arrested in Connection With Matric Results Leak

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has made strides in the case involving the alleged leaking of the class of 2024 matric results on the internet, which were allegedly being sold.

In a statement on Thursday, Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, said a 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged leaking of the results online, marking a significant progress by the Hawks in their investigation into the case.

The investigation follows a formal complaint by the Department of Education lodged at the Pretoria Central SAPS on Sunday, 12 January 2025, prompting an immediate transfer of the case to the Hawks for further investigation.

Mogale, said that acting on a search-and-seizure warrant, the Hawks' Serious Economic Offences Unit of the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation, including Cybercrime Investigation Head Office, raided a house in Hillcrest, north of Johannesburg, in the early hours of Thursday.

"The Hawks proceeded to the identified premises where a 21-year-old young man and his parents are residing.

"During the search, various electronic gadgets and an unlicensed shotgun with live ammunition were found. The 21-year-old suspect will be detained for the unlawful possession of a firearm and further investigation into the matric result leakage will continue," Mogale said.