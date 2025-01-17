South Africa: Government-Business Partnership Reaffirms Commitment to Economic Growth

The Government-Business Partnership has set an ambitious agenda for 2025, reaffirming its commitment to driving reforms, economic growth, and job creation.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa met with ministers and senior business leaders to solidify the partnership's pledge to significantly grow South Africa's economy.

For 2025, the focus is on accelerating crucial reforms, operational improvements, and key interventions in energy, transport and logistics, crime and corruption, and youth employment.

Building on the achievements of Phase 1 of the partnership, including the significant reduction in load shedding, the partners highlighted other milestones such as the promulgation of the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act (ERA) and the release of the Transnet Network Statement in December, as critical steps in driving economic transformation.

The successful full implementation of these interventions, alongside ongoing reforms through Operation Vulindlela, has the potential to lift Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth above 3%, which is vital to addressing unemployment.

South Africa needs to attract the substantial investment needed to help drive more robust and inclusive economic growth. However, the partners acknowledged the need for accelerated efforts to deliver on their ambitious plans.

The partnership is underpinned by principles of exceptional governance, clear role delineation between government and business, and a results-driven approach.

As the host of the G20 summit, and the B20, South Africa aims to showcase this partnership as a model for successful public-private collaboration. It serves as a case study for leveraging business expertise and resources to advance government policy in areas requiring transformative reforms to boost economic growth.

Looking ahead, the partnership aims to craft a more optimistic narrative for "SA Inc," attract substantial investments, and drive inclusive economic growth and job creation.

The partners emphasised the importance of seizing this moment to achieve meaningful progress and deliver tangible outcomes for the nation.

"As we begin what promises to be a momentous year, there is much progress to build on. We know that to achieve a goal of 3% economic growth will require an extraordinary effort, not just from this partnership but from all stakeholders and all South Africans.

"This means we have to remain focused and purpose-driven and accelerate implementation. Together we are moving ever closer to the promise of a thriving and inclusive economy that meets the needs of all our people," President Ramaphosa said.