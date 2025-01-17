Kenya: Kihika Says She Is Well and On Maternity Leave After Public Concern Over Absence

17 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wanjiru Macharia

Nakuru — Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has reassured Kenyans that she is well and away on maternity leave.

Her statement follows concerns by the public over her absence at county events for a prolonged period.

The last time the vibrant Governor was seen in public was in Early November last year during the graduation of more than 4000 students from different Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVETs) in Nakuru.

There was a similar long silence in 2023 with people on social media claiming she was critically ill and under treatment abroad.

Others claimed that she was preparing her retirement home in the United States of America.

In her statement, Governor Kihika indicated that she would be resuming her official duties after her maternity leave in a few weeks.

"Following numerous calls that I have received regarding my absence, as an elected Governor of Nakuru County, i want to assure the people that I am well and currently on maternity leave," she said.

She thanked the people for their concern and maintained that service delivery in the county was proceeding as envisaged under the guidance of her deputy, David Kones.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.