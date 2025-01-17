Kenya: Kihika Says She Is Well and On Maternity Leave After Public Concern Over Absence

Nakuru — Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has reassured Kenyans that she is well and away on maternity leave.

Her statement follows concerns by the public over her absence at county events for a prolonged period.

The last time the vibrant Governor was seen in public was in Early November last year during the graduation of more than 4000 students from different Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVETs) in Nakuru.

There was a similar long silence in 2023 with people on social media claiming she was critically ill and under treatment abroad.

Others claimed that she was preparing her retirement home in the United States of America.

In her statement, Governor Kihika indicated that she would be resuming her official duties after her maternity leave in a few weeks.

"Following numerous calls that I have received regarding my absence, as an elected Governor of Nakuru County, i want to assure the people that I am well and currently on maternity leave," she said.

She thanked the people for their concern and maintained that service delivery in the county was proceeding as envisaged under the guidance of her deputy, David Kones.