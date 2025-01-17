Kenya: Health Experts Criticize MOH Over Misinformation On Smoke-Free Alternatives

Nairobi — Leading health experts have condemned remarks by Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni, describing her statements about smoke-free alternatives as 'unfounded and misleading.'

Michael Kariuki, Secretary General of the Harm Reduction Society of Kenya (HRS), criticized Muthoni for failing to provide scientific evidence to support her claims about the health risks of vapes and nicotine pouches. The remarks come as Parliament considers legislation on these products.

"The Principal Secretary's comments disregard global scientific consensus and may discourage smokers from switching to safer alternatives, which could save lives," said Dr. Kariuki.

Evidence supports smoke-free alternatives

HRS emphasized that smoke-free nicotine products, including vapes and pouches, are significantly less harmful than traditional cigarettes. They have been instrumental in helping millions globally quit smoking.

Kariuki pointed to the World Health Organization's (WHO) acknowledgment that nicotine does not cause cancer and is included in the WHO's list of essential medicines in forms like patches and gums.

"Scientific evidence shows that most tobacco-related harm comes from burning tobacco, and non-combustible nicotine products can dramatically reduce harm," Kariuki added.

Call for evidence-based policy

HRS called on lawmakers to adopt evidence-based regulations that ensure the safety and accessibility of these alternatives for adult smokers.

"Kenya should follow the lead of countries like Sweden, the UK, and New Zealand, which have successfully embraced harm reduction strategies," said Kariuki.

The society urged the Ministry of Health to engage with experts, researchers, and stakeholders to create policies grounded in science, warning that rejecting harm reduction strategies would condemn many smokers to preventable suffering and death.

"We stand ready to work with the government to develop pragmatic solutions that prioritize saving lives," Kariuki concluded.