Africa: Art & Culture - Hub of Africa Fashion Week Returns to Addis - Aims to Celebrate Creativity, Innovation

17 January 2025
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The vibrant world of African fashion is set to take center stage as the 14th edition of the Hub of Africa Fashion Week (HAFW) returns to Addis Abeba. From 22 - 26 January, event organizers promise to showcase creativity, innovation, and cultural richness, bringing together designers, industry experts, and fashion enthusiasts from across the globe.

Hyatt Regency Hotel in the capital will host a three-day exhibition spotlighting collections by talented African designers, giving them a platform to engage with an international audience. Complementing the exhibition, a lineup of panel discussions will reflect in critical industry topics, including growing African textile and clothing exports to the world, leveraging technology to enhance the fashion industry, and round-table talk with experts in the industry.

Runway at Millennium Hall

The fashion showcase scheduled om 23 and 24 January at the Millennium Hall will feature two days of runway shows. Organizers said renowned designers from across the continent will unveil their latest collections, celebrating the diversity and innovation of African fashion.

The event will conclude with a two-day pop-up marketplace on 25 and 26 January at the Hyatt Regency. Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., organizers said this curated shopping experience will allow attendees to purchase unique designs directly from the creators.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.