Africa: Art & Culture - Hub of Africa Fashion Week Returns to Addis - Aims to Celebrate Creativity, Innovation

Addis Abeba — The vibrant world of African fashion is set to take center stage as the 14th edition of the Hub of Africa Fashion Week (HAFW) returns to Addis Abeba. From 22 - 26 January, event organizers promise to showcase creativity, innovation, and cultural richness, bringing together designers, industry experts, and fashion enthusiasts from across the globe.

Hyatt Regency Hotel in the capital will host a three-day exhibition spotlighting collections by talented African designers, giving them a platform to engage with an international audience. Complementing the exhibition, a lineup of panel discussions will reflect in critical industry topics, including growing African textile and clothing exports to the world, leveraging technology to enhance the fashion industry, and round-table talk with experts in the industry.

Runway at Millennium Hall

The fashion showcase scheduled om 23 and 24 January at the Millennium Hall will feature two days of runway shows. Organizers said renowned designers from across the continent will unveil their latest collections, celebrating the diversity and innovation of African fashion.

The event will conclude with a two-day pop-up marketplace on 25 and 26 January at the Hyatt Regency. Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., organizers said this curated shopping experience will allow attendees to purchase unique designs directly from the creators.