Ethiopia: Nebe Pushes for Amendment to Electoral Proclamation Aiming for 'Proportional Representation, Transparency'

Addis Abeba — The National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has announced that it has engaged in discussions with political party leaders concerning amendments to Proclamation No. 1162/2019, which governs the registration of political parties and electoral conduct.

Melatework Hailu, Chairperson of the NEBE, stated that the board is working to ensure that all electoral regulations are inclusive and supportive of a proportional party system, according to state media.

"Work is underway to develop a more suitable framework for a proportional representation system," Melatework explained. "The amendment of the proclamation will enable the board to be more independent, impartial, fair, and credible."

She further revealed that the NEBE is undertaking various initiatives to implement technology-assisted procedures aligned with international standards. "These measures are expected to promote transparency in the electoral board's operational processes," she added.

Enacted in 2019, the Electoral, Political Parties Registration, and Electoral Ethics Proclamation was amended in May 2024 to enable previously outlawed organizations, including the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), to reregister as legitimate political parties.