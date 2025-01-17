Africa: Former US Assistant Secretary of State Tibor Nagy Returns to State Department

Addis Abeba — Tibor Peter Nagy, former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, has announced his return to the U.S. State Department in a temporary capacity.

In a social media post, Nagy wrote, "Looks like I'm going back to the U.S. State Department on Monday in a position which will be beyond just Africa." He added, "I'm stopping expressing my personal views until my temporary position finishes (probably a few months)."

Nagy, who served as U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia and Guinea, brings decades of diplomatic experience. His career includes posts as Deputy Chief of Mission in Nigeria, Cameroon, and Togo, as well as earlier assignments in Zambia, the Seychelles, Ethiopia, and Washington, D.C.

Nagy was nominated as Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs by President Donald Trump in 2018. He assumed office that year and held the position until succeeded by Robert F. Godec.