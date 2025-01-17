Ethiopian Federal Police Launch Drone Simulation Training Center

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian Federal Police Commission has inaugurated a newly established Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Simulation Training Center at its headquarters.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony on 16 January, 2025, Commissioner General Demelash Gebremichael stated, "The newly acquired drones will facilitate effective management of urban security, border protection, contraband control, and the prevention of illegal human trafficking."

The commissioner general emphasized that the drone technology available at the center provides substantial support to the police in crime prevention, surveillance, and investigative operations.

"By integrating and coordinating foot patrol units with drone patrols in major cities such as Addis Ababa, the capacity to combat crime has been enhanced," he explained. "This approach, supported by modern technology, enables the police to address challenges more efficiently and respond to emergencies in an organized and robust manner."

Demelash further revealed the deployment of a state-of-the-art roadblock vehicle equipped with an independent command and control system. "This vehicle is capable of securing routes and managing VIP convoys during events like African Union leadership summits, where roads are temporarily closed for security purposes," he noted.

The announcement follows a recent statement by the Addis Abeba City Peace and Security Bureau regarding the use of drones to maintain peace during the upcoming Timket (Epiphany) holiday.

According to Lidya Girma, head of the Bureau, preparations are well underway to ensure the holiday is celebrated without security concerns.

She stated that "drone-assisted peacekeeping operations" will be implemented to prevent "anti-peace elements" from exploiting the holiday for disruptive activities.