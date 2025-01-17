Zimbabwe: Stop This Nonsense! Chamisa Blasts Zanu-PF's Push for Mnangagwa's Third Term

Opposition politician Nelson Chamisa has slammed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's bid for a third term, describing it as "nonsense" that will only worsen Zimbabwe's problems.

The ruling Zanu-PF party wants to extend Mnangagwa's term in office and delay the 2028 elections by two years until 2030 and has already started canvassing for support.

Zimbabwe's constitution limits the presidential office to two five-year terms, and Mnangagwa is currently serving his second and final term.

Chamisa who lost the general election that was described by observers as having fallen short of international and regional standards said extending his nemesis Mnangagwa's term would be extending electoral fraud.

"Stop this nonsense! You want to extend pain and suffering, extreme and deadening poverty.

"You want to extend unemployment, hunger and lack, power outages, electricity and water shortages.

"You want to extend this currency crisis and cash shortages, high taxes and skyrocketing prices. You want to extend oppression, fear, hate and intimidation.

"You stole the people's mandate, hopes and votes. And you want to extend that theft. You cannot extend theft. It cannot. Stop it!" Chamisa wrote on his social media pages.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF's Bikita West Member of Parliament Energy Mutodi drafted a motion to initiate constitutional amendments to facilitate the contentious extension of Mnangagwa's term, as well as the terms of parliament and local government, beyond 2028.

The draft motion has drawn widespread criticism, with the ruling elite accused of colluding to undermine the constitution to support Mnangagwa's efforts to remain in power.

Chamisa said Mnangagwa's term cannot be extended as this will fuel Zimbabwe's economic crisis.

"You want to extend terror and violence, conflict, the nation's isolation, looting and corruption. You want to extend bribery and chicanery, to the dying hospitals and the dying in hospitals.

"You want to extend the chaos in education, the suffering of teachers under squalid conditions, the suffering of workers and civil servants, the suffering of pensioners and the closing down of businesses.

"You want to extend the capital flight and brain drain. You cannot!" he added.