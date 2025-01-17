Kenya: Kagwe, Kabogo, Kinyanjui Sworn in As Cabinet Secretaries After MPs Approval

17 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Mutahi Kagwe, Lee Kinyanjui and William Kabogo have been sworn in as Cabinet Secretaries after receiving National Assembly approval.

The event was witnessed by President William Ruto at State House in Nairobi.

