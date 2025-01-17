Africa: WHO Director-General's Opening Remarks At the Launch of WHO's 2025 Health Emergency Appeal - 16 January 2025

press release

Excellencies, Honourable Ministers, dear partners, colleagues and friends,

Good morning, good afternoon and good evening, a very Happy New Year to all of you, and thank you for joining us today for the launch of the WHO Health Emergency Appeal for 2025.

My thanks also to all of you who sent me messages after my narrow escape in Yemen.

I am still suffering from tinnitus in my left ear, which my doctor has told me may last for months.

I was fortunate, but the ringing in my ear is a constant reminder of the threat that so many people live with every day in conflicts around the world, including health and humanitarian workers.

In Yemen, years of protracted conflict have left millions vulnerable to disease and malnutrition.

In Sudan, almost two years of civil war and catastrophic displacement have left 70% of health facilities non-functional.

In Ukraine, more than 2000 attacks on health care over almost three years of more have caused significant damage and eroded hope.

And in Gaza, almost 70% of deaths are women and children, which underscores the heart-wrenching human toll of this conflict.

Yesterday's announcement of a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas is of course wonderful and long overdue news.

We very much hope that this agreement will be approved by Israel's cabinet, that it will be honoured and implemented by all sides, and that it will lead to a lasting peace.

We can only hope that this year we will also see peace in Ukraine, Sudan and the other troubled corners of our world.

In the meantime, WHO will continue to respond as best we can. And even when these wars end - because all wars do - we will continue to support the work of rebuilding and recovery.

Of course, conflicts are not the only emergencies to which WHO is responding around the world.

Last year we responded to 51 emergencies in 89 countries: conflicts, outbreaks, climate-related disasters, and more.

These emergencies are no longer isolated or occasional - they are relentless, overlapping and intensifying.

In 2025, we estimate that more than 300 million people around the world will require urgent humanitarian assistance.

Amid this escalating need, we are confronted with another challenge: a widening gap in humanitarian funding.

In 2024, global health sector funding met barely 40% of needs.

Without adequate and sustainable funding, we face the impossible task of deciding who will receive care and who will not.

This year WHO is seeking 1.5 billion US dollars to support our lifesaving work for the emergencies we know about and to react swiftly to new crises.

With a presence in over 150 countries, we act before, during, and after emergencies--from rapid needs assessments to coordinating and delivering large-scale humanitarian health responses, and rebuilding.

From controlling outbreaks to providing mental health support in conflict zones, WHO's work extends beyond the immediate care we provide.

We empower communities to protect themselves, prioritize equity, and build a legacy of preparedness.

And when one country is safer, every country is safer.

But WHO cannot alone meet the scale of the challenges we face. We need the global community to step up and match our commitment. Today, I am here to ask for your continued support.

Every life saved today lays the groundwork for resilient health systems of tomorrow.

Excellencies, colleagues, and friends,

This appeal is not just about numbers; it is a collective commitment to save lives, uphold the universal right to health, and restore dignity to communities in crisis.

Your support helps to ensure that WHO remains a lifeline - bridging the gap between sickness and health, despair and hope, life and death - for millions of people worldwide.

I thank you.