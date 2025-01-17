Sudan Rejects US Treasury Department Sanctions On President Al-Burhan

Portsudan — Government of Sudan has announced its rejection and condemnation of the sanctions imposed by the US Treasury Department on President of the Transitional Sovereignty-Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel -Fattah Al-Burhan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered, in a statement on Thursday, that the decision lacks the simplest foundations of justice and objectivity, and is based on flimsy pretexts that have no connection to reality. It also includes gross disdain for the Sudanese people, who stand in their entirety behind General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan as a symbol of their sovereignty and armed forces, and a courageous leader of the battle of dignity against the terrorist Janjaweed gangs.

The statement said, "It is strange that this suspicious decision came after the US administration concluded that the Rapid Support Forces militia is committing genocide in Sudan.

It said, "Therefore, the decision of the US administration, days before the end of its mandate, to impose sanctions on the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, which defends the Sudanese people in the face of the genocide plot, expresses nothing but confusion and a weak sense of justice."

Hereunder the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes an unofficial translation of the text of the statement:

Republic of Sudan

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Office of the Official Spokesperson and Media Directorate

Press Statement

The shameful decision cannot be justified by claiming neutrality, because it practically means supporting those who commit genocide.

This immoral decision will not deter the Sudanese people in their battle against the terrorist militia, nor will it affect their determination and unity to eradicate this cancer from their land so that Sudan can return stronger than it was.

Thursday, January 16, 2025