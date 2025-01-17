Sudan Rejects US Treasury Department Sanctions On President Al-Burhan

16 January 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Portsudan — Government of Sudan has announced its rejection and condemnation of the sanctions imposed by the US Treasury Department on President of the Transitional Sovereignty-Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel -Fattah Al-Burhan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered, in a statement on Thursday, that the decision lacks the simplest foundations of justice and objectivity, and is based on flimsy pretexts that have no connection to reality. It also includes gross disdain for the Sudanese people, who stand in their entirety behind General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan as a symbol of their sovereignty and armed forces, and a courageous leader of the battle of dignity against the terrorist Janjaweed gangs.

The statement said, "It is strange that this suspicious decision came after the US administration concluded that the Rapid Support Forces militia is committing genocide in Sudan.

It said, "Therefore, the decision of the US administration, days before the end of its mandate, to impose sanctions on the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, which defends the Sudanese people in the face of the genocide plot, expresses nothing but confusion and a weak sense of justice."

Hereunder the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes an unofficial translation of the text of the statement:

Republic of Sudan

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Office of the Official Spokesperson and Media Directorate

Press Statement

The Government of Sudan rejects and condemns the sanctions imposed by the US Treasury Department on President of the Sovereignty Council, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan.

This decision lacks the simplest foundations of justice and objectivity, and is based on flimsy pretexts that have no connection to reality. It also includes extreme disdain for the Sudanese people, who stand in their entirety behind General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan as a symbol of their sovereignty and armed forces, and a courageous leader of the battle of dignity against the terrorist Janjaweed gangs.

It is strange that this suspicious decision came after The US administration has concluded that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia is committing genocide in Sudan. Therefore, the US administration's decision, days before the end of its mandate, to impose sanctions on the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, which is defending the Sudanese people against the genocidal plot, expresses nothing but confusion and a weak sense of justice.

The shameful decision cannot be justified by claiming neutrality, because it practically means supporting those who commit genocide.

This immoral decision will not deter the Sudanese people in their battle against the terrorist militia, nor will it affect their determination and unity to eradicate this cancer from their land so that Sudan can return stronger than it was.

Thursday, January 16, 2025

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.