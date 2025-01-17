Somalia: Former Somali PM Criticizes New Ethiopia-Somalia Agreement

Mogadishu — A former Prime Minister of Somalia has openly criticized the recent agreement between Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Addis Ababa last week, describing it as a direct threat to Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The deal, Omar Abdirashid Sharmarake said allows Ethiopia to use Somalia's coastline for commercial and military since it was done without a consideration.

The former PM highlighted that the agreement undermines Somalia's efforts to maintain national unity and could destabilize the already volatile Horn of Africa region.

The agreement has sparked significant criticism against Somali President Hassan Sheikh who travelled to Addis Ababa for an agreement with Abiy Ahmed instead of the Ethiopian PM's arrival in Mogadishu to offer an apology for violating the country's sovereignty.

"If Ethiopia wants a port to use, there are several ports in Somalia, including Berbere port, but it doesn't want a port alone, it has a hidden agenda of a military base," Sharmarake added.

The nearly-year-long tension over the Somaliland sea access MoU has drawn reactions from regional powers, with nations like Egypt and Turkey aligning with Somalia's stance, while others are more reserved, focusing on the broader implications for regional stability.

Efforts to mediate the escalating tensions have been attempted, with talks facilitated by Turkey leading to a recent agreement where Somalia and Ethiopia committed to technical discussions to address the dispute, although specifics remain unclear.

The situation remains fluid, with the former PM's remarks adding to the ongoing debate about the legal and political ramifications of such regional agreements in Africa.