Somalia: Somali PM PM Hamza Abdi Barre Highlights Key National Challenges

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre outlined the nation's critical challenges in a speech to scholars on Wednesday, pinpointing terrorism, secessionist movements, and governance fragility as the top threats to Somalia's stability.

Barre declared terrorism as the primary security issue, noting that armed groups continue to destabilize the region by attacking civilians and infrastructure. He called for a dual approach of military action and ideological countermeasures to promote peace and coexistence within Somali society.

Addressing the threat of secession, Barre described such movements as detrimental to national unity, stating, "Secession is a distorted concept that threatens the integrity and unity of our nation." He advocated for a unified societal vision to counteract these divisive ideologies.

On governance, the Prime Minister emphasized the urgent need to bolster state institutions to foster unity, progress, and better public services, pointing out the inherent fragility that could undermine national development.

Barre urged the intellectual community to lead in overcoming these challenges, saying, "The solution lies in leveraging the knowledge and expertise of educated individuals like you. You are the future leaders of our nation."

He concluded by reaffirming his government's dedication to improving security, reinforcing national unity, and enhancing governance for a peaceful, united, and prosperous Somalia.