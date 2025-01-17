Somalia: Sodma Commissioner Meets With New IOM Somalia Country Director

17 January 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Commissioner of the Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA), Mahamuud Moallim, recently met with the newly appointed Country Director of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Somalia, Manuel Marques Pereira, to discuss expanding their cooperation in disaster management and humanitarian initiatives.

During the meeting, both leaders explored opportunities for deeper collaboration between the NDMA and IOM, focusing on enhancing disaster response and preparedness across the country.

The discussion included key priority tasks, such as improving coordination between humanitarian actors, ensuring effective resource allocation, and addressing the needs of vulnerable communities affected by disasters and conflict.

Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim highlighted the importance of strengthening partnerships to enhance the country's resilience to disasters and climate change impacts.

He emphasized the role of IOM's expertise in supporting Somalia's disaster management efforts and acknowledged the vital contributions the organization has made in addressing the needs of displaced populations.

For his part, Manuel Marques Pereira expressed IOM's continued commitment to working closely with the Somali government and relevant stakeholders to provide life-saving assistance and support long-term recovery initiatives.

The IOM Country Director also emphasized the importance of a coordinated response to mitigate the impact of future crises and support Somalia's development goals.

Both parties agreed to further align their efforts to address key challenges in disaster management and humanitarian response, ensuring that Somalia is better equipped to respond to emergencies and build resilience for the future.

The meeting underscores the ongoing commitment of the Somali government and international partners to address the pressing humanitarian needs in Somalia and promote sustainable development across the country.

