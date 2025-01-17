Africa: Smith Calls for Full Congressional Investigation of PEPFAR Violation of the Helms Amendment

press release

Washington, DC — US taxpayer funding abortions in Mozambique 'tip of the iceberg'

Congressman Chris Smith - Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa and Global Health Security and Diplomacy Bureau - today promised a congressional investigation in response to reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has violated the Helms Amendment by illegally using U.S. taxpayer dollars from the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) to pay for abortions in Mozambique.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg," said Smith who led the charge in the last Congress to delay PEPFAR's reauthorization because of the Biden Administration's decision to integrate the PEPFAR program with sexual and reproductive health and rights—including abortion—in violation of U.S. policy.

"Frankly, it's not a surprise to find that they are performing abortion with U.S. taxpayer dollars," Smith said. "Their denials over the years have rung hollow in the face of their aggressive promotion of abortion and collaboration with some of the largest international abortion providers.

"The CDC's actions are a direct violation of both the letter and spirit of the law. It is unacceptable for our government to use PEPFAR's taxpayer dollars to promote or provide abortion, especially in a program meant to save lives from HIV/AIDS" Smith said.

Chairman Smith, whose subcommittee continues to oversee PEPFAR and other global health programs, said he plans to hold a series of hearings to investigate the activities by PEPFAR-funded countries and to hold the CDC and the Global Health Security and Diplomacy Bureau to account.

"Regrettably, PEPFAR has been reimagined—hijacked—by the Biden Administration to empower pro-abortion efforts, deviating from its life-affirming work. With President Trump's leadership, I am confident we will get back to the original noble goals of preventing and fighting devastating disease without using our monies to pay for or promote abortion overseas.

"The American people expect their government to act with transparency and accountability when it comes to the use of taxpayer dollars," continued Congressman Smith. "I will continue to fight to protect the sanctity of life and ensure that U.S. foreign assistance is used to save lives, not end them."