Somalia: Dadaab Voices - Somali Refugees Fear Trump's Return

Nairobi — "We are not dangerous people. We are refugees. America has always been known to take in refugees."

The election victory of President-elect Donald Trump has had repercussions well beyond the United States, arguably no more viscerally than in Kenya's sprawling refugee complex of Dadaab.

Somali refugees here - who have spent years waiting for resettlement to the United States - fear his swearing-in on 20 January will trigger a repeat of the so-called "Muslim travel ban", which temporarily barred the entry of travellers from Somalia, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen in 2017-2018.

Trump's ban, introduced via an executive order just weeks after he was sworn in, was upheld by the Supreme Court - and subsequently expanded to encompass 11 countries, including North Korea and Venezuela.

Refugee admission quotas overall were also slashed. Tough new security checks meant the numbers of arriving refugees tumbled from the 84,994 recorded during Barack Obama's last year in office to a record low of 11,814 in 2020 - although the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic also affected numbers.

Project 2025, drafted by the conservative Heritage Foundation and regarded as a blueprint for Trump's new term, does not make explicit mention of refugees. But on the campaign trail, Trump has warned that a new embargo is likely.

"I will ban refugee resettlement from terror-infested areas like the Gaza Strip, and we will seal our border and bring back the travel ban," he said at an event in Washington.

"Remember the famous travel ban? We didn't take people from certain areas of the world... We're not taking them from infested countries."

That language has shaken Somali refugees in Dadaab, the sprawling three-camp complex in Kenya's arid northeast that is home to more than 400,000 people.

The New Humanitarian, in conjunction with Dadaab-based Radio Gargaar, interviewed 30 refugees last month to find out what they made of a new Trump presidency - and the possibility of a re-imposed travel ban.

A long, gruelling process

Resettlement in the United States - and the opportunity that represents to remake a life - is something of a holy grail for refugees in Dadaab, many of whom have spent decades in the camps after escaping drought and conflict at home.

Refugees do not apply for resettlement themselves. The UN's refugee agency, UNHCR, identifies the most vulnerable for consideration, but it's the hosting countries that make the final decision on who to admit.

Over the last few years, Somali refugee arrivals in the US have begun to recover. They climbed from 200 in 2021 to 490 in 2022, with a jump to 1,410 in 2023 - but that's still a small fraction of the overall 60,050 refugees resettled in the United States that year.

The years-long administrative process before refugees can finally board a plane can take its toll. Refugees in Dadaab talk of buufis - a term in Somali to describe the extreme anxiety the long wait can cause, and the impact on people's mental health.

They also describe how undocumented young men in particular, tired of the waiting, are travelling to the Gulf and Europe in increasing numbers - an extremely dangerous endeavour known as tahriib.

Radio Gargaar discussion shows normally last an hour. But the episode on Trump's return to the White House, broadcast on 24 December, triggered so many calls it was extended by an extra 30 minutes.

The following are translated excerpts of some of the comments by refugees in Dadaab:

"Our hearts in our mouths"

"I was undergoing a process when Trump was elected, and he introduced the ban. His successor, Joe Biden, did a lot for us. We were on a good track, hoping things would be finalised, but then Trump came back. So we have our hearts in our mouths and we are waiting, [knowing] that at any time [Trump] can ban refugees from entering America again.

We hope, and we request, that the American government will finalise the process for those who are waiting [for resettlement]. We are not dangerous people. We are refugees. America has always been known to take in refugees.

The buufis for me started in 2010. I've been waiting for 14 years. So if what I have been waiting for 14 years is denied or rejected, then I may end up doing anything that comes to mind -- like taking the risk of tahriib. I'm not saying I'll do that, but there is a risk of doing wrong things." - Muscab Faarax Jamac.

"There are no statements by Trump yet, but we hope he will open his arms and communicate and say, 'I have no problem with those people.' That is what we really hope for.

We request Trump... we don't come with any trouble: We are poor people. We want him to welcome us with open arms; to welcome our boys who are perishing in the sea with open arms." - Fadumo.

"The rest have done tahriib"

"The previous impact [of Trump in power] is that some people lost their sanity and never recovered to this day. You'll find them collecting garbage because when someone has buufis, they have so much hope, so much ambition, they auction their belongings preparing to go to another country... And then, when they think they are going, [Trump] said no one is leaving and no one is entering my country.

There are many Somalis living in America... We view it as our official country. It is our country outside of Africa... I hope he does not break our hearts. We love America. We are productive people who work and who love development." - Saynab Adan Hussein.

"If the president behaves the same as last time, all these people will attempt illegal immigration, and they will all drown and perish in the sea. That is their plan. For example, nearby there is a football ground where 25 people used to play, dividing themselves into two teams. Right now, only five of them are here. I counted them yesterday in the afternoon. The rest have done tahriib." - Ali Cigaal.

"This place is an open-air prison"

"Here, the refugee does not get proper rights. In [America], there are opportunities in terms of education, economy, life changes, and creating futures for our children. Those are the biggest reasons we want to be resettled.

There are many people who received those opportunities [on the list for resettlement], and they have been waiting from 2016 until now. And when they did not get any updates, they became mentally unwell because this place is an open-air prison where people don't have freedom of movement." - Aisha Mohamed.

"America is one of the three countries that people from the [Global South] prefer to be resettled in. America is number one. Canada is number two. And Australia is number three. Other countries in Europe, like England, Germany, Sweden come afterwards.

So, America, Australia... [these] countries create job opportunities depending on someone's labour and skills. It depends on what you studied/specialised in. What can you do? Depending on your capabilities, you are free to do what your skills allow you to do and make money out of that. You become part of the country, and you become a taxpayer." - Ahmed Rage.

"That's why I hate him"

"I am not happy, because for a man who holds such responsibility, to point the finger at any Muslim and to ban people from travelling abroad, saying, 'You will not enter my country', and point the finger at Muslim countries - that is why I hate him.

Somalis say, 'Someone who has warned you has not killed you' [if you have been warned, accept the consequences]. If, instead, he said anyone found doing a crime, or anyone bringing trouble or robbery or killing to the country will be deported - then that is fine.

But to profile all Muslims and the 11 countries he had banned the last time he was in power... The other day Trump said he will punish Palestine. So this man's attitude towards Muslims is what makes me unhappy about his election." - Haji Hassan.

"Trump's election cannot prevent your fate. Whatever good God has written for you, you will get it. The people shouldn't place their faith in human beings, and they shouldn't believe that that man [Trump] can do anything for them." - Fadumo.

Read the full transcript of the show here:

Gargaar reports on the society in refugee camps and other societies living in Fafi and South Wajir.

Welcome once again dear listeners to Radio Gargaar. My name is Abdirazaq Kahiye and in today's programme we will talk about ... on the 5th of November, the presidential elections took place in America where there was competition between Kamala Harris - who is the vice president of America - and Donald Trump, who was the former president of America from 2016 to 2020.

When Donald Trump was elected in 2016, there were 11 countries including Somalia that were placed under a travel ban where Trump banned those 11 countries from going to America.

In addition to that, there were ongoing cases of resettlement which America stopped.

Trump has returned and was reelected after the 5th November 2024 American elections and he will be sworn in on the 20th of January 2025.

The society living in refugee camps have displayed worry that with Trump's return there are chances he will once again place travel bans on countries like Somalia

Are there hopes that the previous cases which were banned will be reopened?

Those are the things we will discuss in this programme, God willing.

We will broadcast this programme from a section of the community living in Dadaab refugee camp, where they will share their different views on the reelection of Donald Trump

We took a microphone to part of that community ...

As mentioned earlier, today's programme will be about the reelection of Trump and the opinion of the society living in Dadaab refugee camp in Kenya. Donald Trump was reelected on the 5th of November 2024.

His reelection resulted in stress expressed by the refugees because during the 2016 elections, when Trump was first elected, 11 countries, including Somalia, were placed on a travel ban restricting citizens from those countries from traveling to America and that affected the refugees living here in Kenya.

There were many cases of Somali refugees who got resettlement into a third country like America and those cases were postponed and until now they are still on halt.

With that going on, Trump has been reelected for the next four years starting 20th January 2025 until 20 January 2029 at which point Trump will transfer power

The community living in Dadaab refugee camp here in Kenya have expressed different feelings and reactions about the reelection of Donald Trump.

Here are some of the thoughts the community expressed and shared with Radio Gargaar.

(Pre-recorded section of people interviewed)

My name is Muscab Faarax Jamac. Trump's victory has made some people happy but as a refugee it has not made me happy. The last time he was elected I was here and I am still here now.

As you know, refugees hope to be resettled in a third country [a nation that is not the refugee's country of origin or the country where they seek asylum]. I am one of those refugees. I was undergoing a process. The previous one [process] stopped.

The four years he [Trump] was out of power and the four years of his successor (President Joe Biden] haven't done anything for me. It's giving me the same feeling as the last time ... if Trump stops immigration. So I am not happy and I feel bad about this matter.

I was undergoing a process when Trump was elected and he placed a ban. His successor Joe Biden did a lot for us. We were on a good track hoping this year things will be finalized and then Trump came back. So we have our hearts in our mouths and we are waiting anytime that he (Trump) bans refugees from entering America.

But if he allows it and leaves the refugees alone then we will welcome that decision!

It has had a huge impact because there are people who sold their houses and belongings hoping they would leave and their process was on good track so those people got severe heartbreak.

And those are some of the things that cause people to do dangerous things like illegal immigration because someone who's been waiting for years to be processed and then all that to be stopped so easily it's very difficult.

We hope and we request the American government to finalise the process for those who are waiting. We are not dangerous people. We are refugees. America has always been known to take in refugees.

This will also be job creation for them, when people pay taxes.

We are still living the same life that we escaped from Somalia. So to be honest we do not welcome Trump. People are extremely nervous and they have their hearts in their mouths with every new update.

There's some new updates every day. Now we know that Trump hasn't been sworn in yet and that Biden is still in charge but the day Trump is sworn in, everybody will be monitoring updates.

People have their hearts on their finger [Somali metaphor for nervousness]. There are people who are in Group Five [the G5 programme has allowed private citizens to directly support refugees by forming groups of five US citizens, or permanent residents, who collectively fund and facilitate the resettlement of an individual refugee], others in fly category, others are waiting, others are close, and in an advanced phase. Everyone here is in a category. So the refugees are extremely nervous and very anxious about this issue.

Our request is that our processes be simplified. We have special interest because in America people don't work with knowledge but rather with physical labour. If someone has their strength and full capabilities, he will find a job. Otherwise you have to learn their language or have a skill and even then there is not much work. People live on welfare.

And these people want to labour and work

The other problem with America is that they've detained people and haven't allowed other embassies to take those people in. They hold people and haven't given them over to any other embassy. They don't have anything for these people. If you don't have anything to give someone you should release them and give other embassies a chance to take them.

Everyone has the ambition of working in America, somewhere they'll find security and build their futures.

There are many challenges that can come out of it. The buufis [a term used by Somali refugees to describe the distress caused by the dream and longing for resettlement] for me started in 2010. I've been waiting for 14 years. So if what I have been waiting for for 14 years is denied/rejected, then I may end up doing anything that comes to mind like the risk of tahriib [dangerous illegal immigration], I'm not saying I'll do that, but there is a risk of doing wrong things.

So I ask those people [refugees] to be looked at. The people who are undergoing the process should have the process simplified. The rest can even be told to wait.

The refugees are very stressed.

My name is Fadumo. I am in Dadaab refugee camp.

I welcome Trump. I request Trump to welcome people with open hands. I hope Trump will welcome us as the people of Group 5 and not remove us from Group 5. We hope he won't kill us with anxiety or make us suffer. We hope Trump will welcome us, God willing.

Our hopes are not bad but they are also not good. Our hopes, with Trump we are very suspicious that he will take us back.

There are no statements by Trump yet, but we hope he will open his arms and communicate and say "I have no problem with those people." That is what we really hope for.

Our hopes were very good. Very good. But now with Trump in charge we have become anxious, so we request that Trump communicates/gives a statement.

Some of the people who were around the last time Trump was in charge got hypertension, some even died, some were in shock. He should give a statement that will make people happy and not affect society.

The challenges are people are dying for peace. People just want peace. The people here are poor and they want a country where they can work in peace and work well. There is conflict and trouble and problems in their home country and they are escaping from that problem, nothing else.

People love America more than other countries. I don't know why. I've never been but I don't know why people love it

The tahriib [illegal immigration] happens through the sea. A lot of people perish in the sea. It would be nice.

It would be nice if Trump extended a hand to the people of Somalia or if he gave a nice statement like: "No one will enter my country. Please go back to your country and live in peace. Don't kill yourselves by illegal immigration through the sea." It would be nice for Trump to say that.

Young people have died and perished in the sea and there are none left. The ones who left the refugee camps recently are all stranded in the sea.

They say that Trump refuses and doesn't want foreigners to connect to America.

We request Trump ... we don't come with any trouble, we are poor people. We want him to welcome us with open arms. To welcome our boys who are perishing in the sea with open arms, and that we get a positive message from him.

My name is Saynab Adan Hussein and I live in Hagardeer. For me, his [Trump] return shocked me. I was very shocked when he won. Very shocked.

When someone takes charge, people should be happy. When that person wins, the society should be happy, whether it is foreigners or citizens, everyone should be happy.

But for me, I remembered the previous problems I went through and was shocked when he won. Yes I swear to God I was very shocked. Very shocked

The previous impact [Trump had when he was in power] is that some people lost their sanity and never recovered to this day. You'll find them collecting garbage because, you know, when someone has buufis they have so much hope, so much ambition, they auction their belongings and whatever property they have, preparing to go to another country that is advanced/developed. And then when they think they are going, he [Trump] said no one is leaving and no one is entering my country.

When the person returns to the country [after being deported], they have no land, no property/belongings, they are empty handed and in debt. That was a big problem for us.

There are people who are still of unsound mind. Entire families who are of unsound mind. Whether they are children, or youth or a mother or a father.

Some people had steadfast faith and others were young people who were immature. The problems that came out of it impacted the world and wounded people.

But I hope, since he [Trump] is an educated man, has seen or heard the impact, that he will change and bring big changes.

There are plenty of youth that are my relatives, or people who are my neighbours, who are closer to the end of the process. For example, when the ones who are in Nairobi communicate with us, or even the ones here, there is no other news being discussed except his [Trump's] return and the first step he will take once he is in the seat of power.

People have split into several groups. Some believe there will be change. Some Somalis are on his side, and the other part is on the side of this other man [Biden].

Some say this man [Trump] will possibly change, and some are in shock and within a minute they become anxious. Even when they are asked questions during the interviews they don't know what to say since his return.

There are many Somalis living in America before Trump's return, and even before he was president they went there.

We view it as our official country. It is our country outside of Africa. America is different for us compared to other countries.

The youth who went there and everyone who is there are ... it is a free country, a country that has a very high economic value, a country where you can work if you can show your skills and ability. And Somalis are the best people who work a lot and who have an interest/attraction to America.

We love it so much. It is the one country we love to go to. For the people from Africa and all over the world, it is one of the best countries that has freedom and work and independence.

I have had a refugee identity card for around 28 years now. I am very hopeful when I see people who leave for America. I am not excited about other countries. But when someone tells me they are going to America, I dream that I will go to America too. And the reason I'm interested in America is because all Somalis flock there.

I hope he does not break our hearts. We love America. We are productive people who work and who love development.

I request Trump to stop repressing us, and to replace the bad perceptions people have with good ones. We see he is a good man but I don't know where this repression is coming from and I don't know where this racism comes from.

Trump feels the people who are perishing in the sea. People risk their lives at sea to go to his country. He knows the people who are in captivity in Libya, who are going through all those problems and challenges just to go to his country.

If someone loves you and wants you, you don't throw them away. You welcome them.

Otherwise the death tolls will double, the neglect doubles, and they become troubled. Human life is expensive.

It's not like heaven is ahead of us, but his country is ahead of us and we love it. The Somalis who went there before us, who birthed us, live there. We love that country for its peace and the fact that Somalis are many there and they have freedom, they work, they are productive and they help those who are here [through remittances]. That's why we love it [America].

We request that before the death tolls double, before the youth perish in the sea. They are still flocking out at this very moment despite everything that's being said. Many are being smuggled daily out of the refugee camps. They are risking their lives for your country [directly addressing Trump].

Please, I request that you simplify our travel. We ask that you lift the restrictions on those who are advocating for us as members of Group 5 and that you have mercy on us.

My name is Amina Abdi Adan and I live in Hagardeer. Trump's election has made me very afraid. There is a lot of fear.

Last time Trump was elected, people had sold their houses [to go to America] but he knocked them to the ground and they lost their sanity. Very few people remain alive from that incident.

My siblings are about to be lifted/taken away but they are very fearful that they may be rejected.

We welcome Donald Trump and we hope he won't cause more people to lose their sanities and that he ensures Group 5 move forward, are spread out, and are airlifted and settled in America. That is what is needed.

These people are refugees. They've been living here in Kenya for 30 years. They have no legal documents and they cannot leave the camps or work for themselves.

Initially America used to take people in and was the best in that regard compared to other countries, so we want that fixed and for America to welcome people like they used to a long time ago and protect them and take them in. That's what we need from Donald Trump. And we welcome him.

They are there. People who've sold their land, their houses and plots. And then they were rejected. How do you expect someone who has been rejected to react?

They suffered a lot. Some lost their sanity. The elderly have been afflicted with diabetes and hypertension. And when the children came back to what used to be their homes, people pleaded with the new home owners to help them, to move out and they'll be compensated their money. An ugly fight/conflict broke out of that situation.

The children have illegally migrated, the elders have been paralyzed and they suffer a lot. So we hope Trump will not do what he did last time.

We want him to expand Group 5 and the agencies that are helping to lift people out of the refugee camps, and to welcome people and to improve the situation of refugees everywhere else.

America was the top country that took people in and we want him to continue doing that.

People used to be happy. They had a goal they wanted to go to. They were people heading to a state. The people going to America had good hopes. And whenever they were told there is no hope, they ended up either fainting or dying. There are people whose corpses were brought back and buried here.

And now people are afraid. Group 5 was filed before Trump's election. But when Trump won, Group 5 became fearful: "Trump won, Trump won. We fear he will be the same as last time. We fear we will lose our sanity and suffer." People have gone through a lot.

So, Trump! Welcome people with open arms and hold them. You are the president of the biggest country in the world. People have a lot of hope in your administration, Trump. Don't be like last time. Welcome people. That's what I say to him.

People love America because it is a free land and people get legal documents. Everyone works for themselves: No one is ruled over, everyone goes to a nice place. America is at a high level! It gives people independence, legal documents, there are no conflicts between people, everyone lives wherever they want. Americans are good people that you can deal with.

So Trump shouldn't destroy our hopes. He did that last time. He shouldn't destroy our hopes now.

Group 5 has just been filed in. They are on their way. They are hopeful but when they heard Trump is back they were heartbroken. We don't know what problem Trump has against us.

I think he doesn't want people because of racism. I think he doesn't want people [foreigners]. But a country without foreigners won't work and won't move forward. He needs to move people, he needs to bring people in so that people can work together and live together.

There are people who were born here in the last 30 years and have gone nowhere else outside of this refugee camp, who know no city, know no people and want to go abroad. Those people will lose their minds or they will drown in the seas because they know no place.

They opened their eyes here at the refugee camp, they've never gone anywhere else, they have no legal documents, the refugee camp administrators promised to airlift them if they study so they studied when they were here. So when the agencies airlift those people, they will work and benefit America and they will benefit their people.

So if those people are rejected, they won't amount to anything. They'll enter the wilderness and become alcoholics, or become those who risk their lives through illegal immigration via the sea, or they will become killers.

There is nothing else for them to do. We are in a fenced camp and there are no legal ways out of it.

My name is Guad Ali Cigaal and I stay in Hagadera refugee camp. Even though Trump and I are not of the same faith, I still welcome him and his victory. He is the president of the whole world.

My life is in God's hands. He is the commander. Because of that I welcome his [Trump's] victory regardless of whatever problems we faced before and that we may face again, we welcome Trump a lot.

First of all, anything that is to be consumed or taken is based on fate/destiny. People faced huge problems the last time Trump was elected. People sold their homes, there were many expenses, they went through many places and a lot of suffering. Some were even chased away from American airports. I hope he doesn't go back to that.

We faced problems last time, big problems. We sold our houses, our cars, and everything that we owned. Now that he has been reelected, we congratulate him. We are happy for him as the president of the world. We would love him to hold our hands and welcome us.

There are people who have lost their sanity. Somalis interpret the word buufis as insanity. People genuinely become crazy.

When someone is returned from the airport in America or the one in Nairobi or given a feedback that brings them back, that person encounters a big problem. They have no shelter, nowhere to sit, he destroyed all his previous belongings, gave away all his property so he is severely affected.

There are many people, entire families who have been affected. They end up in different places. Some go for illegal immigration and are deported, others are detained in Libya, others are detained in Italy, others are detained in Turkey, different people are detained in different places.

When Trump banned migration and resettlement, and there were no reasons given to support this ban, people lost their sanity and everyone went their separate ways.

People differ on opinions. Some say the president won't be the same as he was last time, that his very welcome reelection, which was welcomed well by Africa and Somalia, they would love him to change some of his previous policies.

Some people are stressed and stuck in the events of last time. This season ... the plan is that if the president is the same as he was last time, all these people will attempt illegal immigration and they will all drown and perish in the sea. That is their plan.

For example, nearby there is a football ground where 25 people used to play, dividing themselves into two teams. Right now, only five of them are here. I counted them yesterday in the afternoon. The rest have done tahriib.

The youth, despite being educated and having knowledge, the world is closed off to them so they illegally migrate and risk their lives. So I'm saying Mr President, Mr President, Mr President, Mr President, regarding the matter of resettlement you announced, we request that we enter the country legally. If we enter the country legally, we would love you to welcome us legally. That's what we need from you Mr President.

There is no chatting between them [the families of illegal migrants]. They just do it because someone who has educated their child for 13, 14, 15 years and instead of the child going to university or finding a job, because they are unable to do that and have no one to help them, they illegally migrate and when they do that, and a mother is informed that their son has illegally migrated, or that he is held captive by Magafe [criminal gangs and warlords usually in Libya who hold migrants for ransom] - or he is posted on the internet being beaten - the mother ends up getting hypertension and diabetes and she is affected so much

For example, myself, if that statement is repeated, I will be in severe danger. We would love to enter America as members of Group 5.

My name is Mukhtar Hassan and I live in Hagadera refugee camp and I have lived here for a while. I got buufis [distress caused by the dream and longing for resettlement] in 2009. Since then I still have buufis.

I don't hear any updates. Whether our case has been heard, whether a decision has been made, whether it doesn't work, whether we've been rejected. None of that. Every time you are asked about any new additions to the family, what your situation is, and then you go back. It then takes another 3 to 4 years to hear back.

As that was our situation in our dream to go to America, Donald Trump came back to power as president and he is once again in charge. He has decided that no refugees, particularly Somalis, will enter his country and that all the immigrant cases will be shut down [there has been no official pronouncement yet of the new US administration's position].

He closed the routes, and except for a few specific cases with specific reasons, it is impossible for anyone else to get into America.

Since the last time that Trump was in power until now, no one has gotten in touch with us or followed up on our case to let us know if we got in or not.

Additionally, skipping to these last few years, Trump has come back again to the seat of power in America and he is president again.

So the fear we have is that, if the previous cases were thrown out by Trump - and now he is back with threats - the great hope that people had about being resettled to a secure, peaceful, tranquil place - and their pursuit of a better life in Europe and America - will not be possible and the hope is extinguished.

To be honest, on his [Trump's] victory we congratulate him a lot. We are not sorry about it and we have no ill will towards it. But it would be appropriate if the president acknowledged the poor people who are coming; knows their situation and their problems and look at their stages - the cases that are existing and the ones before, which he threw out and which the board is still monitoring - that he removes them from the board, and calms people's hearts. That's our request from him.

The other point is, if the youth are told there is nothing moving forward and there is no country that they will go to, the youth will separate: Some will busy themselves and focus on their personal interests and find their place somewhere. Others will be at risk of engaging in problematic activities and come with dangerous situations, including drug use, and there will be insecurity that can come out of that.

Many people's hearts here are set on resettlement and hoping they will go. That's what is in their hearts. The most severe impact it has had on me is that there are many conflicts within families. The children become ... you know people have lost their sanity because of buufis: many people have also become ill because of it, many have died because of it, people have gone through different stages because of it.

Because of that, even the children have been afflicted with buufis when they see other families who God has made it easy for them to go. They'll say "even we have buufis" and you can't hold their hands and solve this problem. The only thing you can do is take a car and take them on a tour to Dagahaley [one of the Dadaab camps], but those issues can't be solved by tourism.

So we would say, the challenge that we have is this buufis that has entered our minds: Because we don't have good jobs/work we think about it 24/7. We think, "what will be said." Every paper that we see, whether it is from the UN or anywhere else, we think our names are going to be on it. That is the effect this issue has on us.

As for our society, I would advise them to calm down and be tranquil, that they will receive whatever God has written for them. And that no one will exceed the time fate has allotted to them, and no one will take what has been destined for you. I would encourage them to be patient and wait for their time.

My name is Muridi Ali Osman and I am based in Dagahaley refugee camp. To answer your question, Trump has won and there is nothing we can do about it. But as refugees, we are not that happy with his victory because he placed a boycott on the people here in refugee camps. We've been here for 10-plus years. We got buufis and we still have it.

The last time Trump was president he placed a boycott on refugees and now that he is coming back we fear he will repeat the same. We hope he will simplify things for us and lift the boycott.

The reason a lot of people want to go to America is because the country they are from has trouble and conflict. That is why they fled, and they came to the refugee camps to look for a chance to go to America and be something, and find work, peace, health and everything else.

You won't see someone bothering you in America and you won't see conflict/war. That is why most people want to go to America. It is a peaceful, tranquil place with no problems. You won't worry about your clothing or food or work. And whatever job you get will be sufficient

But the stress/worry that has come now is that this man [Trump] has threatened refugees and anyone who wants to go to America once he is fully in charge. That's what he said. That is the worry refugees have now. That's what brings fear.

To answer your next question, when Trump said no refugees will enter his country ... Most of the youth will bring problems here in the refugee camps if they don't get a chance to go to America. Some of those problems include criminality or other issues. Other people have mentioned cases of rape where mothers and young girls become targets.

My name is Asha Mohamed. Trump's victory in my opinion is not a good thing and it will result in loss of opportunity because I was placed under the ban in 2016, which forced me to continue staying here and it resulted in my case being pushed back.

This man's [Trump] victory can bring bad hope. Since this man's election and even before that, up until now we have not received any feedback.

The people who underwent buufis in 2016, their cases are still on hold. The people who are being focused on now are the ones who were after Trump, those who came after 2020 and I believe the situation will still be the same if he doesn't mention any change.

We as people who live in the refugee camps who have received opportunities to be resettled ... Firstly, the reason we moved away from our countries is lack of peace and insecurity. We came here and there is peace and security here, but we still need to get our rights.

Here, the refugee does not get proper rights. In the other country [America], there are opportunities in terms of education, economy, life changes and creating futures for our children. Those are the biggest reasons we want to be resettled.

There are many people who received those opportunities and they were waiting from 2016 till now and when they did not get any updates, they came mentally unwell because this place is an open air prison where people don't have freedom of movement, there is no education, you can't go anywhere else to do business and everyone is waiting for an update on this matter.

One can't take the legal documents of this country because they are waiting for updates on this matter [of being resettled]. At long last, when nothing works out, one's life is in danger and they commit suicide

The reason for that is, the countries that people want to go to have laws and security. Someone can't just be taken there. One undergoes a security check-up and that takes a long time. As we know when people are going through the process - and those who've undergone the process - will tell you, this process takes a long time. Some people get lucky and get in quicker and others take a longer time.

Because of that, I'll blame the security check up for the lengthy time. It has an impact on the youth because the youth want to change their future, the future of their people and of their country.

If they lack that they become demoralised and their intentions change. Some become gangsters, others become drug addicts, and many other outcomes that affect their lives and the lives of their families. That's what I think can happen

[Anonymous]. Trump's victory is bad luck for us. I was part of the people who were waiting last time to be resettled in America. As we were waiting for that we became part of the people Trump banned.

Later, when Joe Biden became victorious, we hoped there would be a change. And in this last election we were hoping that Biden and his party would be reelected. But unfortunately Trump came back, and for us that is bad luck.

America is a country of opportunities and anyone who goes there will get further education, work, and a change of life. You'll get everything there. So the nature of a human being is to seek changes in life. A person loves to go to those leisurely countries that have life and to escape their problems.

The people who live in African countries, especially Somalis who are in civil wars and who have faced many problems in their countries. They then fled to countries like Kenya where they've found resettlement and a better life than the one they were living in Somalia - a life that has peace - but the basic life is still missing.

In America they will get the same opportunities as those of citizens, they will get opportunities for higher education like universities. America is a country of opportunities and because of that people love to go there.

We are Muslims. If we lack something it doesn't mean ... life is comprised of challenges and happiness and openness, but as a Muslim I can't say "I'll kill myself because of this". But naturally you will find people, if not Somalis then other communities, who are refugees whose opportunities were stopped, and they have no religion. So it is possible that such people can commit suicide. But for a Muslim who believes in religion and God, I don't hope that happens.

I request the agencies who are in charge of these things [resettlement] to constantly update people on their situation. The problem we have with these agencies that are in charge is, when things change, it is good to give people detailed news, and even show up at news shows and give people a lot of information.

In most cases, I believe it takes a long time because of the parties in America. It could also be a budget issue, but I believe mostly, when the parties in America get to power and get an opportunity to bring change [they delay]. That's what I believe. It takes long, but we hope the agencies have things under control and will elaborate things for us so that we know the reasons why it takes long and we are put in the loop. That's our request. And we welcome knowing the information that is being spread on news channels and elsewhere.

If Trump doesn't resettle refugees, it will be unfortunate, and it won't be good for young people. The majority of the society are youth. And most of the youth are now engaging in things like illegal immigration, and many other things that are not good for the youth.

And the most labour comes from youth. So I would say to the honourable president of America, Donald Trump, since he is the president for everyone, he should weigh up the situation: Both the hungry and the full need each other. The one in the refugee camp needs a hand to be extended to him, and that is the one who deserves to be taken.

So I would say he shouldn't ban it. He can sense the challenges that will come out of this because he is a responsible man.

Q: What can the youth do?

The youth can do tahriib. They can join gangs. There are many gangs existing here that disrupt the security and threaten the lives of people: They can turn to drugs; they can turn to many things that will bring problems to their own lives and the security of the country they are living in, so I would warn against that.

I would say, if the youth are banned from going to America, then Europe shouldn't do the same thing and they should look back to the youth and the refugees who need support and plenty of help. They should revisit their situation and know the many challenges the youth live in.

My name is Ahmed Ali Rage. Trump's victory [means] the people living in America will get a new change, a new system which they are happy with because they chose it. We should consider that about Americans.

The foundational things that Trump will change about life are not in line with what that other party's [Democrats] vision and there will be change.

We were heartbroken because the people living in the camp here in Dadaab, in Kenya, the Somalis were heartbroken because in 2017, when he was elected, he placed a ban on 11 countries including Somalia and [10] of those countries were Muslim countries.

And Somalis were part of that. The people whose process was complete and who were ready to go got stopped. Then, another election happened and Biden took over. His four years are over. For us it was an unexpected change and we didn't think he [Trump] would come back to power. But it has happened.

The case is clear and many people can understand this. The people living in Asia or Africa or third world countries love to be resettled because you can always find a job. Someone can work anytime in the 24 hours. You can work daily or monthly. You can work two or three jobs.

America is one of the three countries that people from the third world prefer to be resettled in. America is number one. Canada is number two. And Australia is number three. Other countries in Europe like England, Germany, Sweden come afterwards.

So America, Australia and Canada do not give welfare. But when someone is down or jobless they are taken care of and supported, but only for a certain period of time. Those countries create job opportunities depending on someone's labour and skills. It depends on what you studied/specialised in. What can you do? Depending on your capabilities, you are free to do what your skills allow you to do and make money out of that.

You become part of the country and you become a taxpayer. And the system will help you. If you can pay taxes, you become part of the country. When you work, there's money that is deducted. You have to pay rent. There are water, electricity, and card bills that you have to pay. And all that depends on taxes. The phone that you are using is taxed. The money that you produced is taken from you and that helps the country. That's why you find most people wanting to go to America.

But the thing is, someone has to believe that God has written everything for you; what time you leave, where you pass by, where you were born, where you will die. God has planned it that way so that people can interact. You should rely on God's timing.

As Group 5, we've been waiting all these years. We've been in the process from 2010 up until now. In the past few months, there were people who were part of Group 5 ... the American system is different from other systems. The process the Americans use is different from other embassies. You have to go through a security check clearance. And it takes a long time. The process is case by case. In some cases, individuals have cleared the security check. It's possible those cases are given a status like "allowed"', or something similar.

I said there are three stops. The first is a security check that is different from other countries and takes longer. The second is a document issue. The process could be moving forward but there could be a document issue such as the children's birth certificate or other information that needs to come out. The third thing someone has to go through is a medical check up.

The American embassy is different to other embassies like Canada and European embassies. In the case of Canada, when you go past the embassy, it takes around six days. But in America, you could get a clearance from the embassy, but your case still takes years. So the processes are different.

Trump mentioned that if you enter the country legally there won't be a problem. When he was campaigning he mentioned that issue. We are tuned in to politics. But if [the ban on refugees] happens, what would you do? What would be the plan? Life goes on. Whether the process is halted or not, you have options. You could petition and ask to be transferred to a different embassy. The other option is to continue living life as you wait.

Four years of Biden and four years of Trump. We've been waiting for eight years. Plus another four years. That's 12 years we will have waited. There are people who are still here from 2009/2010. Fourteen years waiting. You should trust God's timing and decree.

Radio Gargaar announcer

Okay dear listeners. Those were the people living in Dadaab refugee camp sharing their views and thoughts about the re-election of the American president Donald Trump who will be sworn in on the 20th of January 2025. Thank you for listening, dear audience and we will go on to the debate segment.

Dear listeners, thank you for listening to Radio Gargaar, the life of every human matters.

Now we will have the debate segment on our programme where we will talk about the re-election of Donald Trump who is yet to be sworn in and will be sworn in, if God wills, on January 2025 where he will once again be installed in the White House

On the debate segment of our programme today, we will be looking at the impact Trump's re-election will have on the resettlement of the refugees living in Dadaab since Trump said that he will not welcome asylum seekers.

The people who got buufis to go to America, how will they be impacted by Trump's re-election? This is the debate segment on the programme today and you can contribute by dialing xxxx so you can be part of the programme.

We inform the listeners that when they join us for the programme they should be at a distance from the device they are listening to us on, or they should switch it off, so we can hear each other well.

Once again, our programme today focuses on the refugees living in Dadaab and how the news of Trump's re-election will impact resettlement in America since Trump said he won't welcome asylum seekers. How will this impact the people who got buufis from wanting to go to America? Those are the things we will be discussing in the program. Call xxxx.

Hello, welcome to Gargaar FM.

Q: What's your name and where are you calling from?

A: My name is Fadhumo from Hagardeer refugee camp.

Q: Welcome to the programme Fadumo. Have you been following?

A: I welcome Trump's reelection [end of call].

Q: Next caller to join us on the programme, welcome to Gargaar FM, hello?

A: Hello. Salutations Radio Gargaar

Q: Salutations. What's your name and where are you calling from?

A: Haji Hassan from Dadaab.

Q: Welcome to the programme Haji Hassan. Have you been following the topic?

A: Yes I have been following keenly. Trump's election is not something to be celebrated. Muslims have gotten heartbreak and anxiety from it. Everyone will get whatever God has written for them. But I will tell you this, Trump's election shouldn't be celebrated and he is not one to benefit any Muslim person or Muslim country. Even though I am not a refugee, the refugees are my brothers and anything that bothers them bothers me and their success makes me happy. To tell you the truth, I am not happy with the election of Trump.

Q: Why are you not happy with Trump's election?

A: I am not happy because for a man who holds such responsibility, to point the finger at any Muslim and to ban people from traveling abroad and saying "you will not enter my country" and point the finger at Muslim countries - that is why I hate him. Somalis say "someone who has warned you has not killed you" [meaning someone who has already given you a warning cannot be blamed for the consequences].

If instead he said anyone found doing a crime, or anyone bringing trouble or robbery or killing will be deported, then that is fine. But to profile all Muslims and the 11 countries he had banned the last time he was in power. The other day Trump said he will punish Palestine. So this man's attitude towards Muslims is what makes me unhappy about his election.

Q: Thank you so much. We salute you. That is Haji Hassan joining us from Dadaab and we thank him for his good contribution to the programme. The next caller, welcome to Gargaar FM. Hello?

A: First of all, if I'm being honest I'm not happy. He said "they can't come to my country." I cannot support a person who hates my country and my people. We say God is there for the refugees. I salute you.

Q: Thank you so much. That was [incoherent name] joining us from Dagahaley refugee camp and we thank her for the good way she has participated in the programme.

Dear listener, you can take part by calling xxxx. Gargaar FM, hello?

A: Hello, greetings.

Q: Greetings. Your name and where you are calling us from?

A: Abdi from Ifo refugee camp.

Q: Welcome to the programme Abdi. Are we together?

A: Yes I was listening. God is there for them. That is all.

Q: Gargaar FM, hello?

A: Hello

Q: Your name and where you are calling us from?

A: Adan Hassan from Ifo

Q: Welcome to the programme.

A: Thank you. I'm doing well. This man called Trump, I do not welcome him. I am opposed to him. God is there for the refugees. It's not dependent on him.

Q: So Adan, regarding the people who in the refugee camps got buufis to go to America who were banned last time, how do you think Trump's return will affect their lives?

A: You know there is still a burden from last time. The wound is still present in the people. If there will be change in the system compared to last time and a different atmosphere, we would love that.

If the programme and atmosphere changes, then fine. But if it is the same as before, whenever people hear the name Trump they become afraid and worried. But all in all, God is for there for them.

Q: Gargaar FM, hello?

A: It's Fadumo, I'm back.

Q: Fadumo in Hagadera refugee camp right?

A: Yes.

Q: welcome back

A: Thank you. I would tell the people here that as long as they are Muslims they shouldn't worry. It's not like Trump can prevent them from anything. And for Trump, I would say there are people who have gone there, who have helped themselves and helped their brothers and sisters. And it's not appropriate for a person to rely on a disbeliever.

Trump's election cannot prevent your fate. Whatever good God has written for you you will get it. The people shouldn't place their faith in human beings and they shouldn't believe that that man can do anything for them. They can work in their country. You can work from anywhere. But even with that, there are our people who went there and they used to send us remittance. But ever since that man [Biden] was elected, we haven't received anything from our people living there.

Q: So you are saying both parties are as bad as each other?

A: Very much so. They are the same. What God decides, no human can prevent it.

Q: In your opinion, from my understanding, if you compare Trump and Biden in economic terms, Trump is better?

A: For me Trump is better. I believe that but I also believe in what God decrees and I also believe he can stop these people.

Q: Thank you so much Fadumo for your good participation in our programme. She observed the situation from the other side, and said that her relatives who went there and who are living under Biden have had a difficult time paying their bills. But when Trump was in power, the economy was better than when Biden was in power.

Next caller, welcome to Gargaar FM's programme, hello?

A: Hello.

Q: Your name and where you are calling us from?

A: My name is Adan and I am in Wajir.

Q: Adan from Wajir welcome

A: My advice to the people is to remind them that God is not absent. Do not get into sin. That is all I have to say.

Q: Thank you to that listener from Wajir for participating well in our programme.

Next caller, Gargaar FM hello?

A: Greetings

Q: Greetings Hassan from Ifo. Welcome.

A: [The audio is unclear]

Q: That was Hassan Ibrahim Adan connecting with us from the Ifo refugee camp and we thank him for the good participation in the programme. Thank you to our listeners. Going over the debate segment of the programme today.

Once more, we are talking about how the refugees living in Dadaab are viewing Trump's re-election. Is it possible that it will affect those who have received resettlement to America since Trump said he will not welcome asylum seekers. Those who got buufis to go to America and are living in the refugee camps of Dadaab, Fafi, Kakuma, or in Nairobi, Mombasa - how will their lives be affected? You can join by dialing xxxx. Gargaar FM, hello?

A: Greetings!

Q: Greetings to you. Your name and where you are calling us from?

A: I'm good. My name is Hassan from Hagardera.

Q: Welcome to the programme Hassan. I believe you've been following the segment?

A: Yes. Trump is a human being and he is a disbeliever. And even though all disbelievers are disbelievers, some are worse than others. So you shouldn't complain about God who created you, and cry to him and say calamitous things. I would tell the people to put their faith in God. Since they are Muslims, they should place their trust in the God who created them.

Whatever destiny has been written for you, no human can prevent you from getting it, especially a disbeliever. Wherever your destiny is, you will go there. So this too much complaining and crying is nonsense. God is the one who provides, so whatever he gives you you should be content. This criminal disbeliever [Trump], who hates Islam, I would say we shouldn't even bring up his name and he should be left alone.

Q: Thank you so much Hassan for your good participation in our programme and connecting with us from Hagadera refugee camp.

Next caller, Gargaar FM hello?

A: Hello. Greetings.

Q: Greetings to you. Your name and where you are calling us from?

A: My name is Bashir Mohamed from Dagahaley refugee camp.

Q: Welcome to the programme Bashir. Are you following the debate segment?

A: Yes. I would say Trump has nothing for us today. We are Muslims. And as a Muslim you should be content with the destiny God has planned for you. You should acknowledge the God who created you.

My opinion is Trump cannot prevent anything and he cannot give you anything. He is a disbeliever who has cut ties with God and hates Islam. I was tuned in to the programme and I agree with the guy from Hagardera who said we should not bring up Trump's name. And the people should acknowledge God almighty who created them and put their trust in him.

These other stories of glorifying Trump's name should stop. There is nothing he can deny or allow. Wherever God wishes for you to pass you will, and if you don't, then God did not decree it for you. So brother my opinion is, what's going on in these shows and programmes, the glorification of Trump should stop. You've seen him, the disbeliever who we don't share a religion and a creed with.

Q: We thank that listener for participating in the programme and we thank you dear listeners for engaging with the programme.

There is a listener who sent a message saying "My name is Mohamed. I live in Hagadera. The programme is good. We would like it to be constant. I am very saddened by Trump's election because he will destroy all our hopes since he said he won't allow refugees who are seeking asylum. We have been waiting for more than 20 years. Things were on good track. But now we've lost hope."

We thank that listener for participating in the programme. God willing, we will increase these programmes and you will be listening to this particular programme once a month. This programme is made possible by The New Humanitarian. You'll be hearing it once every three months [for the time being].

Thank you dear listeners for listening to Radio Gargaar.

Q: Gargaar FM, hello? Greetings.

A: My name is Hubi and I am in Hagadera refugee camp.

Q: Welcome Hubi.

A: Thank you. There is nothing to be happy about Donald Trump's election. We have been in Hagadera refugee camp for 24 years. And we've never gone through a process/interview. The only things we go through are census, birth, manifests.

I would tell the people who went through buufis, and the ones who are going through it now, you will not miss your destiny. And death is closer than everything. So I would say, don't lose hope. It could be that Trump will take in the people who went through the process before.

I wish them well. If their destiny is written that they go there they will go. And if it is not written then we were still living here with peace and life and water and education - we have everything here.

Q: That was Hubi connecting with us from Hagardera. We thank her for the good way she participated in the programme. You are still listening to us on the frequency 97.1, in Fafi and the South of Wajir.

Q: There are listeners online who we will connect to before finalising the show. Gargaar FM, hello?

This listener sent a short message saying: "My name is Nasra Haji Ali. I am in Dagahaley refugee camp. We have a lot of stress regarding Trump's election. Some people lost their sanity when he won the elections last time. Others got hypertension, others got diabetes. So we request that our voice and our concern should be passed to the American government and that the refugees should be welcomed.

We thank Nasra Haji Ali who sent us that short message from Dagahaley refugee camp and we thank her for her good participation in the programme. '

Q: Gargaar FM, hello?

A: Greetings

Q: Greetings. Your name and where you are calling us from?

A: My name is Ismail Omar, from Hagardera.

Q: Ismail, welcome to the programme.

A: First of all we are Muslims and it is good that we have faith in the God who created us and brought us to this world and made us whatever he wants. What we are complaining about now is America and disbelievers. Everything is written for you when you are 40 nights in your mother's womb [according to Islamic doctrine]. So I'm saying people shouldn't stress over this matter and they should fear God.

Q: We thank that listener for participating in the programme. You are still listening to us on 97.1 in Dadaab, Fafi and the South of Wajir. Gargaar FM, hello?

A: Greetings.

Q: Greetings to you. Please reduce the volume of your device. Welcome. Are you following the programme?

A: Thank you and I am very much tuned in. I am not one of Donald Trump's supporters. I've been here for 19 years. There is no update or progress. You just hear about illegal immigration and the boats, and the ones who are detained in Libya.

They keep telling us to come back and now we are tired. So the hope dies even for those who support him. We rely on God. What else can we do?

Q: What is your name?

A: My name is Abdinasir.

Q: And where are you?

A: I am in Hagadera refugee camp.

Q: Thank you Abdinasir for partaking so well in the programme. Gargaar FM, hello?

A: Hello?

Q: Your name and where you're calling us from?

A: I'm calling from Hagardera. My name is Ubax.

Q: Ubax, have you been following the debate segment?

A: Yes. For us President Trump [incoherent]. I hope he will take in refugees. Since we are refugees and we weren't born in this land, we fled from our country. So we hope our lives will be better and we would want America to be open for us. That is our hope and that is what we request of the president.

Q: Thank you Ubax for connecting with us from Hagadera refugee camp and for the good way in which you've participated in the programme.

Q: Next caller, Gargaar FM hello?

A: Hello. Greetings

Q: Greetings to you. Your name and where you're calling from?

A: My name is Hassan Khalif Abdi from Hagardera

Q: Are you following the programme, Hassan?

A: Yes. After the last election Trump won he did badly. We are refugees and we've been here for approximately 15 years and we still don't have any clarity. Please, we are asking the American government to look into our issue. We have spent a lot of expenses on this. They've supported us this long and right now we would love them to do something for us. I salute everyone at Gargaar.

Q: We receive your salutations. We thank that listener from Hagardera on his good participation in the programme.

Dear listeners, we have reached the end of our programme and we thank you for engaging with the programme. We'll give a chance to one or two more listeners and then end the programme.

Gargaar FM, hello?

A: My name is Mohamed and I'm calling you from Dagahaley.

Q: Welcome, Mohamed

A: Thank you Gargaar for this beautiful programme that you've brought us

Q: I believe you were following this segment?

A: The mood in the refugee camps when Trump was elected was one of fear. Some of the reasons for this fear is the last time he was elected he refused to let in people and this affected the Somalis living in Dadaab refugee camp.

One of his campaign promises that had him elected was not allowing refugees into the country. These people living here have high hopes of being resettled and creating a good life. Looking at his campaign, Trump said he won't allow refugees and his actions during his previous term in power, they all result in losing hope.

People were not happy with him being elected. They became very afraid. But we believe if the agencies, and the news channels speak for the people, things might change. I would love programmes like this to be brought more frequently.

Mohamed was our last caller to join us in this programme. He joined us from Dagahaley refugee camp and we thank him for participating in the programme. Mohamed [producer], we will increase these kinds of programmes. You'll hear them once every three months.

Dear listeners, in our programme today we spoke about the re-election of Trump: Will his re-election affect those who get resettled, since Trump said that he won't welcome asylum seekers? How will the people who got buufis to go to America be impacted?

I thank all our listeners who connected with us on the calls and the ones who sent an SMS, thank you all so much for engaging with the programme.

This programme is produced by Mohamed Abdullahi Jimcale. And I am Abdirazaq Kahiye, with you throughout this programme. Goodbye.

Edited by Obi Anyadike. Translation by Mohamed Amin Abdishukri.