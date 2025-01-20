Zimbabwe: Late Ex-VP Mphoko's Son Files $500,000 Lawsuit Against Accuser for Malicious Prosecution

SON of the late former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko has filed a lawsuit demanding US$500,000 in damages for malicious prosecution.

The lawsuit stems from a series of allegations that Siqokoqela Mphoko had an "unlawful carnal knowledge" with the accuser's daughter and saw Mphoko being arrested and sentenced to 20 years.

In a letter, Mphoko's conviction was overturned on appeal, where the court found that the charges were baseless and motivated by malice.

"You made a report to the police that our client had had unlawful carnal knowledge with your daughter, a minor. As a result of your complaint our client was arrested by the police, detained and arraigned for trial.

"You gave evidence at the trial implicating our client and persisted with your allegations. Our client was, in part because of your evidence, convicted and sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment.

"On appeal our client was acquitted on the basis that the charges against him were fabricated and actuated by malice," reads the letter of demand.

Mphoko's attorney claims the allegations against him went viral, causing damage to his life and the victim being a close relative to him.

"As a result of the report you made and the charges which followed the matter was widely publicised in the national press and on social media platforms. Our client is a businessman of repute and a public figure.

"His reputation and standing in society has been diminished in the eyes of right- thinking members of the society.

"The damage are aggravated by the fact that the alleged victim is a very close relative. Our client was cast in the image of sexual predator."

The accuser will be summoned if payment arrangements are not made.

"It is for the above reasons that our client makes the demand he does. Unless payment or other satisfactory arrangements are made our instructions are to issue summons against you without further notice to you," the lawyer further said.