Morocco: International African Judo Open - Morocco's Senior Team Claims 11 Medals, One Gold

Casablanca — The Moroccan senior judo team won 11 medals--1 gold, 6 silver, and 4 bronze--on Sunday in Casablanca during the final day of the African International Open, held from January 16 to 19 at the Mohammed V Sports Complex.

Ahmed Alaoui Cherifi secured the gold medal in the -60kg category, while the silver medals went to Abou Alfida Moubarak Boulaich (-66 kg), Hassan Doukkali (-73 kg), Haytam Benyahia (-100 kg), Aziza Chakir (-48 kg), Soumiya Iraoui (-52 kg), and Fatima Zahra Chakir (-78 kg).

The bronze medals were claimed by Nouh Lahmouri (-73 kg), Amine Yassif (-81 kg), Nouhad Riadi (-48 kg), and Jihane Lahmate (-78 kg).

The senior national team finished fourth in the overall standings, with the title going to the United Arab Emirates, who won a total of three gold medals. Cameroon followed in second place with four medals (2 gold, 2 silver), and India came third with three medals (2 gold, 1 silver).

The Moroccan junior team claimed the title by winning 29 medals (8 gold, 8 silver, and 13 bronze), ahead of Tunisia with four medals (2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze) and Senegal with two medals (1 gold, 1 silver).

A similar achievement was accomplished by the Moroccan cadet team, which won 24 medals--6 gold, 12 silver, and 6 bronze--securing first place in the medal standings ahead of Tunisia (2 gold, 1 bronze) and Kuwait with 9 medals (1 gold, 2 silver, 6 bronze).

Vice-President of the Royal Moroccan Federation of Judo and Related Martial Arts, Abdelouahed Chanet, told MAP that the International African Judo Open was an opportunity for young national talents to earn further experience in order to represent Morocco in continental and international events, notably the upcoming Olympics.

He added that the Moroccan champions succeeded in winning multiple medals in the senior, junior and cadet categories, which is a source of pride for Morocco, noting that the competitions were held under excellent conditions, both in terms of organization and refereeing, reaffirming the Kingdom's leadership in hosting major sporting events on a continental and international scale.

Held under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the International African Judo Open saw the participation of 304 athletes (186 men and 118 women) representing 34 countries.