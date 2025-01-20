Nigeria: Niger Tanker Explosion Death Toll Hits 86, Tinubu, Others Mourn

The death toll in last Saturday's tanker explosion at Dikko Junction in Gurara local government area of Niger state has increased to 86 people as some of the injured victims died while receiving treatment.

LEADERSHIP gathered that some of the victims, based on the severity of their injuries, were taken to hospitals in Sabon Wuse and Suleja immediately after the explosion occurred.

It was, however, learnt that no fewer than 20 more deaths were recorded between Saturday evening and yesterday morning by the emergency team raised by the state Emergency Management Agency.

Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, NSEMA Abdullahi Baba Arah yesterday confirmed that a total number of 86 people were confirmed dead, with mass burial conducted.

He said 80 of the dead victims were buried in a mass grave at Dikko Primary Health Care PHC Centre's premises while five others were carried away for burial by the relations.

Arah said, "NSEMA carried out the mass burial in collaboration with the local government of Gurara and very brave, kind-hearted volunteers between 5 pm and 12 am on Saturday."

He said the number of injured now stood at 55, and were receiving treatment and various levels of medical examination based on the state government's efforts.

The governor of Niger state, Mohammed Umar Bago, while visiting the scene of the accident, banned articulated vehicles from passing over the bridge at Dikko and called for the establishment of road safety posts in the area to enforce road safety measures.

The Senator representing Niger East, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, has condoled with the families of the dead victims even as he called for adherence to safety standards on the nation's highway.

Senator Musa said, "This tragic incident underscores the urgent need for heightened caution and adherence to safety standards on our highways.

"I strongly advise against reckless driving and urge drivers, operators, and all road users to strictly follow traffic and safety regulations to prevent unnecessary loss of lives and carnage".

The Senator also appealed to citizens to avoid approaching accident scenes, particularly those involving flammable vehicles, for the sake of their own safety.

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Northern States Governors and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III, have mourned the victims of Niger State tanker explosion.

President Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, expressed his condolences to the families affected, as well as to the government and people of Niger State.

He underscored the tragic and preventable nature of the incident, as many victims were those scooping Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from the overturned tanker.

Consequently, the President has directed comprehensive medical care to the injured and instructed security and road safety authorities to implement measures to avert similar incidents.

President Tinubu strongly advised all citizens to exercise caution and avoid approaching accident sites, especially those involving fuel-laden vehicles, due to their highly explosive nature.

He mandated the National Orientation Agency to initiate a nationwide educational campaign to raise public awareness about the severe risks and environmental dangers of scooping fuel from fallen tankers.

Also, APC chairman Ganduje expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Niger state over the tragic tanker explosion.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, Ganduje described the incident as a heartbreaking tragedy that has caused immense pain to families and communities across Niger State.

"We are profoundly saddened by the loss of lives and the suffering caused by this unfortunate incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, the injured, and all those affected. We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Niger State in this moment of grief," he said.

Also, Northern governors under the aegis of the Northern States Governors' Forum have commiserated with the families of the victims.

Chairman of the forum and governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, in a press release by his spokesperson Isma'ila Uba Misilli on Sunday, said accidents of this nature have far-reaching consequences, affecting the victims and their families and the entire nation.

Also, the Jama'atu Nasril Islam (JNI), under the leadership of Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, has called on the Federal Government to urgently review the safety protocols guiding fuel transportation in Nigeria to avert repeated tanker explosions on highways.

In a statement issued by JNI Secretary General, Prof. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, on Sunday, it said it was unfortunate that tankers conveying petroleum products are now sources of disastrous road accidents, with agonising loss of lives and property in Nigeria.

JNI urged the federal government to expedite action in completing the 40-kilometre Suleja-Minna road, a dual carriageway connecting Abuja and Niger State, which has been ongoing for over 20 years, to ease the movement of goods and services, as well as save lives.

The statement further called on governments to immediately take control of all dangerous bends, sharp curves/corners and parking lots that have become prone to such accidents by mounting FRSC emergency detachments," response offices, and Federal Fire Service offices with state-of-the-art equipment."

JNI advised Nigerians to always avoid explosion-prone areas to reduce casualties, no matter the temptation, stressing that no life is worth losing carelessly.

The statement, however, said surveillance should maximally be accorded to explosion-prone highways.

"Relevant transport and/or road unions should begin sensitising and educating their members on dangers associated with reckless driving - especially one-way driving, which has become too familiar on the Nigerian highways. They should always cooperate with security agencies on highways.

"Governments should act beyond mere verbal condemnations on related matters. Nigerians are desirous of more concrete actions against all forms of unfortunate incidents, criminals and criminalities," JNI said.

"The Dikko junction incident is too tragic to be waived, considering the junction is on a major highway connecting northern Nigeria, particularly the Northwest to southern Nigeria. The same episodes have occurred twice in the most recent past in Jigawa State.

It recalled on 15th October 2024 a fuel tanker explosion in Majiya, Jigawa state, was said to have claimed over 200 persons, injuring many, while on Tuesday, 12th November 2024, another tanker exploded at Gamoji, along Kano-Maiduguri highway, claiming many lives. A similar incident occurred on Wednesday, 14th January 2025, at the Epe-Ijebu Odeyemi expressway."

"Sometime in 2023 at Iganmu Bridge, Lagos State, many vehicles were destroyed and lives lost, arising from a petroleum tanker explosion. Be as it may, JNI is genuinely worried over the serial explosions from petroleum tankers, without any seeming efforts by relevant stakeholders to address the misnomer," the statement said.

It added that the Sultan of Sokoto prayed for their repose in Jannatul-Firdaws, and for Allah to grant patience and solace to the bereaved families during this challenging time.