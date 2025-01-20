Africa: Holders Zamalek Lead Star-Studded TotalEnergies Confederation Cup Quarter-Finals

20 January 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final line-up has been finalised with defending champions Zamalek leading a formidable array of clubs into the knock-out stages.

Eight teams from six nations will battle for continental glory when the quarter-finals commence on March 30, with the return legs scheduled for April 6.

Zamalek, who topped Group D with an impressive 14 points, are joined by fellow Egyptian side Al-Masry in the knockout stages.

The White Knights sealed their progress with a convincing 3-1 victory over Nigeria's Enyimba on Sunday on the final matchday.

Tanzania's Simba SC emerged as Group A winners, with Algeria's CS Constantine securing second place.

Morocco's Renaissance Berkane, previous winners of the competition, topped Group B ahead of South African debutants Stellenbosch.

USM Alger's dominant Group C campaign saw them accumulate 14 points, while ASEC Mimosas of Cote d'Ivoire dramatically claimed the final quarter-final berth with a convincing victory on the last day.

The quarter-final draw will prevent teams from the same group meeting, meaning Egyptian rivals Zamalek and Al-Masry cannot face each other until at least the semi-finals.

Zamalek will face one of CS Constantine, Stellenbosch, or ASEC Mimosas, while Al-Masry could meet Simba, Berkane, or USM Alger.

The tournament's knockout phase structure ensures home advantage will be crucial, with group winners hosting the decisive second legs. The semi-finals are scheduled for April 20 and 27, with the two-legged final set for May 17 and 25.

The presence of former champions Zamalek and Berkane, alongside ambitious clubs like Simba and USM Alger, suggests an intriguing battle lies ahead for Africa's second-tier club crown.

