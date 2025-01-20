Mozambique/Egypt: Ben Youssef Hat-Trick Powers Al-Masry to Quarter-Finals

A masterclass performance from Fakhreddine Ben Youssef secured Egyptian side Al-Masry's place in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals with a commanding 3-1 victory over Black Bulls of Maputo on Sunday.

The striker's clinical hat-trick proved decisive as Al-Masry finished second in Group D with nine points, leaving their Mozambican opponents rooted to the bottom of the standings.

Ben Youssef opened the scoring in the 22nd minute before doubling his tally just before half-time, giving the hosts a comfortable cushion at the interval. He completed his treble shortly after the restart, effectively settling the contest by the 47th minute.

Black Bulls showed brief resistance when R. Akproh pulled one back in the 57th minute, but it proved merely a consolation as Al-Masry controlled proceedings to secure their knockout stage berth.

In the group's other significant fixture, Zamalek underlined their credentials with an impressive 3-1 triumph over Nigerian giants Enyimba, cementing top spot in Group F with 14 points.

The Cairo-based club demonstrated their title ambitions through goals from veteran midfielder Shikabala, who broke the deadlock in the 29th minute, before Seifeddine Jaziri's second-half double (48', 57') put the result beyond doubt.

Ihemekwele's 63rd-minute response for Enyimba briefly threatened to spark a comeback, but Zamalek's experienced squad managed the game's closing stages professionally to secure their position as group winners.

The results mean both Egyptian clubs advance to the quarter-finals with momentum, suggesting the nation's dominance in African club competitions could continue into the knockout phases.

For Black Bulls and Enyimba, elimination marks the end of their continental campaigns, with both clubs now forced to reflect on what might have been as they turn their attention to domestic matters.

The quarter-final draw will determine whether an all-Egyptian clash could materialize in the later stages, as both Al-Masry and Zamalek eye deeper runs in the competition.