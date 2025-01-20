Africa: Stage Set for TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Quarter-Finals As Group Phase Concludes

The TotalEnergies CAF Champions League quarter-final line-up for the 2024/25 season has been confirmed following a dramatic conclusion to the group stages on Sunday, with eight of Africa's finest clubs securing their places in the knockout rounds.

Mamelodi Sundowns claimed the final quarter-final berth on Sunday after a hard-fought 1-1 draw against FAR Rabat, completing a diverse line-up that features clubs from six different nations, including two each from Egypt and South Africa.

Group A produced perhaps the tournament's biggest surprise as Sudan's Al Hilal topped the standings, with MC Alger of Algeria joining them in the knockout phase.

The Moroccan champions FAR Rabat demonstrated their credentials by winning Group B, although Mamelodi Sundowns' late qualification ensures they remain in contention for continental glory.

Orlando Pirates of South Africa emerged as Group C winners in what many considered the tournament's "group of death," with record champions Al Ahly having to settle for second place.

Group D saw Tunisia's Esperance continue their impressive form to claim top spot, while Egypt's Pyramids secured runners-up position.

The quarter-finals, scheduled for late March and early April, promise compelling matchups across both legs. The first legs will take place on March 28th and 29th, with the return fixtures set for April 4th and 5th.

The semi-finals will follow in quick succession, with first-leg matches scheduled for April 18th and 19th, and the decisive second legs taking place a week later on April 25th and 26th.

This year's champion will be crowned following a two-legged final, with the first match set for May 24th and the return leg scheduled for June 1st.

The presence of continental heavyweights like Al Ahly, alongside emerging forces such as Pyramids and Orlando Pirates, suggests an unpredictable knockout phase lies ahead, as teams vie for African club football's most prestigious prize.

The tournament's knockout stage format, with home and away legs throughout, ensures that teams must demonstrate both consistency and resilience to lift the trophy, adding another layer of intrigue to what promises to be a fascinating conclusion to this year's competition.