Uganda: TotalEnergies CAF Afcon 2025 - Know Your Team: Uganda

Uganda are set to make their eighth appearance at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, with their most recent qualification adding to their growing stature in African football.

The Cranes are coming into the tournament with high hopes, backed by a determined squad and the strategic leadership of their head coach, Paul Put.

Factfile

Nickname: The Cranes

The Cranes Number of Appearances: 8

8 Number of Titles: None

None FIFA Ranking: 88 (December 2024)

How They Got There

Uganda secured their AFCON 2025 ticket as runners-up in their qualifying group, finishing just one point behind South Africa. The campaign included a crucial 2-2 draw in Johannesburg, where The Cranes demonstrated resilience and tactical discipline, hallmarks of Paul Put's approach.

Key Players to Watch

Denis Omedi: A standout performer in the qualifiers, Omedi delivered two sumptuous goals that proved crucial in Uganda's journey to Morocco 2025.

Khalid Aucho: The experienced captain and midfield general, Aucho is the heartbeat of the team, blending leadership with technical prowess.

Head Coach: Paul Put

Known for his ability to organize teams and impose a clear style of play, Paul Put has brought structure and confidence to Uganda's game. With experience in leading teams to punch above their weight, Put's tenure is marked by controlled matches and effective strategies. His guidance will be pivotal in navigating The Cranes through a competitive AFCON campaign.

Past AFCON Performances

Uganda's best performance in the tournament came in 1978 when they reached the final but lost to Ghana. Despite a long absence from the competition, their recent return has rekindled memories of that golden era and raised expectations among their passionate fans.

What to Expect

The Cranes bring to Morocco 2025 a well-balanced squad, combining experienced players with promising young talents. While advancing beyond the group stage is their immediate target, the team has the potential to spring surprises and make a deeper run in the tournament.

Fanfact: Did You Know?

In 2016, the Uganda national team was named the Best Team in Africa, a testament to their rise as a competitive force in African football.