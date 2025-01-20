South Africa: Sundowns Squeeze Into Quarters With Nervy Far Draw

Mamelodi Sundowns secured the final TotalEnergies CAF Champions League quarter-final spot despite a late equaliser from AS FAR in a tense 1-1 draw at a packed Loftus Stadium on Sunday.

The South African giants needed just a point to progress from Group B, and Peter Shalulile's early strike seemed to have set them on their way before Amine Zouhzouh's 83rd-minute leveller ensured a nervous finale.

Shalulile struck in the 12th minute, capitalizing on excellent work from Riveiro to give the hosts a dream start. The Namibian's composed finish reflected Sundowns' early dominance as they sought to secure their knockout stage berth.

But FAR, already qualified and determined to maintain their grip on top spot, emerged for the second half with renewed purpose. Their persistence finally paid off when Zouhzouh, following smart play from Youssef El Fahli, silenced the home crowd with just seven minutes remaining.

The late equaliser set up a tense finish, with Sundowns knowing Raja Casablanca could still pip them to qualification. However, the 'Brazilians' held firm to secure the point needed to finish second in the group with nine points, behind FAR.

In the group's other fixture, Raja's 1-0 victory over 10-man Maniema Union - secured through Ennafatti's penalty deep in first-half stoppage time - proved insufficient to overtake Sundowns. Maniema's task was made harder by Simete's 41st-minute dismissal.

The result means Sundowns join continental heavyweights including record champions Al Ahly, Tunisia's Esperance, and Sudan's Al Hilal in the quarter-finals, keeping alive their dreams of a second Champions League crown.

For FAR, top spot represents a significant achievement in their return to the continent's premier club competition, while Sundowns' qualification ensures South Africa maintains two representatives in the knockout stages alongside Orlando Pirates.

The quarter-final draw will determine the next challenge for both clubs as they aim to progress deeper into Africa's most prestigious club competition.