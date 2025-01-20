South Africa: A 38-Year-Old Man to Serve an Effective 18 Years' Imprisonment for the Brutal Murder of His Wife

19 January 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Mokopane Regional Court has on 16 January 2025, sentenced Malose Jimmy Masosa, aged 38, for the brutal murder of his wife Mokgaetjie Lydia Tshabi, 37, during the night of Saturday, 11 May 2024.

The court heard that on Saturday, 11 May 2024, at midnight, the deceased had a heated argument with her husband, Malose Jimmy Masosa, outside a tavern at Mapela Danisani.

They decided to go home; the deceased brother saw what was happening and followed them.

Along the way, the accused stabbed his wife several times on her body with a sharp object. His brother tried to intervene, but he was also chased away.

Thereafter, he dragged her to the nearby household where the owner was asleep and left her dead.

The police and Medical Emergency Services personnel were summoned to the scene, and the victim was declared dead. The following day, Sunday, 12 May 2024, the accused handed himself over to Mahwelereng SAPS, and he was detained and charged with murder.

The case docket was allocated to Detective Sergeant Lesiba Sekutu, who worked tirelessly to ensure that a thorough investigation was conducted.

The accused appeared before Mahwelereng Magistrate's Court several times until the case was transferred to Mokopane Regional Court with no bail granted.

On Thursday, 16 January 2025, the accused was found guilty of murder and sentenced to an effective 18 years' imprisonment.

