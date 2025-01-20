Kenya: Dare to Dream - Chepng'etich to Try Feet At Mountain Running After Success in Track, Road Races

19 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

African Games 10,000m champion Janeth Chepng'etich has set her sights on the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships, set for Canfranc-Pirineos, Spain in September this year.

Chepng'etich says she is up for the challenge and will be eager to make her country proud at the international stage.

"My desire is to represent the country at the World Mountain Running Championships and I will train towards it. I think it is an interesting side of athletics that could be of benefit to me," Chepng'etich said.

The 26-year-old had a season to remember in 2024 in which she clocked 33:37.00 to win the women's 10,000m at the African Games in Accra - her first ever crown for the country.

It was just among many podium finishes she claimed in the past year, finishing second in the women's 3000m at the Lausanne Diamond League, tRUnsylvania 10km, and the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon.

On Saturday, she was at it again, winning the senior women's 14km race at the Tinderet Barng'etuny Mountain Running Championship in Tinderet.

Chepng'etich clocked 1:23:18 to cross the finish line first, ahead of Mercy Chemutai (1:26:48) and Run2gether's Mirriam Chepkirui (1:28:04) who finished second and third respectively.

Considering it was her maiden mountain run, Chepng'etich admitted it stretched her to the limit - making her triumph all the more sweet.

"It was tough, because this is my first ever mountain run. However, I enjoyed it and I am so excited to have won it," Chepng'etich, who trains in Keringet, said.

For her sweat, Chepng'etich walked home with Ksh 500,000 and a heifer, whereas Chemutai received Ksh 300,000 -- with a heifer.

On the other, Chepkirui became Ksh 100,000 richer, and a sheep to boot.

The championship is part of the Magical Kenya Trail Series, which the Athletics Kenya (AK) is using to identify and select athletes who will represent the country in Spain.

Other legs of the series are set for Nyamira, Mount Kenya, the Aberdares, Longonot and Mount Elgon.

