Kenya: Tension in Molo As Residents Protest Brutal Killing of Youth Leader Richard Otieno

19 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Molo — Tension remained high in Molo and Elburgon on Sunday following the brutal murder of Richard Otieno, a well-known youth mobilizer and activist, who was hacked to death by unknown assailants on Saturday night.

The killing, which occurred just 200 meters from Elburgon Police Station, has sparked widespread outrage, with residents accusing authorities of failing to address rising insecurity in the area.

Angered by the murder, hundreds of protesters stormed Elburgon Police Station, demanding immediate action from law enforcement.

Business activities in the town came to a standstill as residents took to the streets, expressing their frustration over what they termed as police inaction.

The situation escalated further when demonstrators forcefully removed Otieno's body from the mortuary and paraded it through the streets in a symbolic protest against impunity.

Otieno, popularly known as Molo President, was a vocal critic of both the government and area MP Kimani Kuria, whom he accused of failing to fulfil campaign promises.

Locals said Otieno was among those arrested during last year's Gen Z protests in Molo for allegedly leading demonstrations in the area.

In 2022, he contested for the Elburgon MCA seat but lost.

Community leaders and human rights activists have condemned the killing, calling for a thorough investigation and accountability from the authorities.

Residents say Otieno had been receiving threats in recent months due to his outspoken stance on governance and social justice issues.

