Kenya: Don't Borrow Moi-Regime Antics By Reviving Illegal Mungiki - Gachagua to Ruto

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has cautioned President William Ruto against sponsoring the reviving of the illegal 'Mungiki' sect to terrorize and disunite the Mt Kenya electorate ahead of the 2027 general election.

Gachagua, who graced a service in Laikipia County, termed it unfortunate that the ruling coalition had paved the way for the mushrooming of the 'Mungiki' sect in total disregard of the grouping's adverse effects within the region.

His sentiments follow drama at the Kamkunji stadium in Nyeri on Saturday after former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga disrupted a prayer session led by Dorcas Gachagua.

Njenga was accompanied by a group of youths forcing speakers at the podium to cut short their speeches.

At this point leaders present led by Nyeri deputy governor Waroe Kinaniri and former second lady pastor Dorcas Gachagua left in huff fearing reprisal from the youths.

"Our President has, destroyed our economy and businesses, people have rejected him. So that he can terrorize us, he has revived the illegal Mungiki sect that harasses our women. I want to tell him, that's bad and our people will refuse, "Gachagua said.

"If you revived that sect, our people will hate you more. That should stop because we will not allow it!" he exclaimed.

The Former Deputy President, who has been stoking a rebellion in the Mt Kenya region against the government, accused President Ruto of employing the late President Daniel Arap Moi's antics to quell the restive Mt Kenya region.

"We had problems where Moi eroded the economy, destroyed the businesses of our people and sacked them. We start rejecting him and for him to terrorize us following that decision, he found a youth to form an illegal sect to harass women and children and brings us trouble," Gachagua averred.

In December 2024, Njenga publicly declared his support for President Ruto, calling on Mt Kenya residents to unite behind the government with pundits intimating Njenga has been sent to scuttle Gachagua's efforts in the region

The Former Mungiki leader vowed to support MPs facing hostility for their alignment with Dr Ruto's administration.