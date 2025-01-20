South Africa: DA Condemns Reported Decision to Shut Down National Police Inspectorate

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has learned of the reported decision to disband the South African Police Service (SAPS) Inspectorate Division through the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron MP. We call on him to immediately summon the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, and the National Commissioner of SAPS, (Lt. Gen.) Sehlahle Fannie Masemola, to appear before the Committee to explain this drastic and inexplicable move.

The National Inspectorate plays a critical role in upholding public trust and accountability within SAPS. As an internal SAPS mechanism, it serves to hold police officers and management to account for their actions while in uniform.

It is a pivotal component in SAPS' drive to foster public trust and confidence, maintain oversight and transparency into inefficiencies and misconduct, and ensure adequate resourcing of SAPS stations. Its disciplinary functions are aimed at combatting internal misconduct and recommending remedial action.

The Inspectorate is also tasked with identifying deficiencies at police stations and implementing measures to enhance the quality of service to communities. It ensures that SAPS strategies and policies remain laser-focused on crime prevention and community safety, serving as a key player in data collection and policing policy development.

The reported decision to close down this vital component of the SAPS threatens to undermine crucial efforts at police reform at a critical juncture for our law enforcement agencies. The Portfolio Committee on Police has not been informed of SAPS' intention to shutter this crucial organ. It is unthinkable that such a fateful decision would be made without informing or consulting members of Parliament tasked with overseeing the entity.

The DA has written to Chairperson Ian Cameron, urging him to summon both the National Commissioner and the Minister of Police as a matter of urgency to address these reports and provide a full explanation.