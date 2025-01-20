Ethiopia: Travelers Worldwide Should Experience the Mesmerizing Ethiopia's Ketera Ceremony - Foreign Visitors

Addis Ababa, — Foreigners who attended the mesmerizing Ethiopia's Ketera ceremony at Jan Meda on Saturday were deeply impressed by the massive turnout, the unique blend of religious devotion and cultural performances, and the overall festive atmosphere.

Many described the Ketera and Epiphany celebrations as a must-see experience for travelers worldwide.

Ketera is the eve of Epiphany, a UNESCO-inscribed intangible cultural heritage and holds great significance for the Ethiopian Orthodox Church. The event features the procession of replicas of the Ark of the Covenant from various monasteries and churches, accompanied by prayers and vibrant cultural performances.

Epiphany itself commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ in the River Jordan, with festivities including traditional chanting, vibrant procession, and the blessing of waters.

Foreign visitors were enthusiastic in their praise for Ethiopia, with many identifying the Epiphany celebration as an essential experience for travelers. They noted that Ketera, in particular, adds to the country's growing list of remarkable attractions, which include both historical sites and natural wonders.

Reverend Leif Magne Helgesen, a Norwegian pastor visiting for the first time, expressed his deep appreciation for the event. "The spirit of unity and devotion is palpable," he said. "It's a powerful reminder of the importance of faith and community."

"This is my first time in Ethiopia, and I arrived just yesterday--it's been about 36 hours," he continued. "It's amazing to see. I've heard it's UNESCO-protected, and it's such an important religious celebration for the people here. To witness the gathering of so many people, from the bishops to the everyday people, is really special. You can feel the good spirit all around."

Helgesen also contrasted the event with celebrations in his home country: "In Norway, it's cold this time of year. But here, this celebration takes place outside, for hours and days. It's a really big deal for the people, and you can feel the spirit of Christianity, the Spirit of God, and the spirit of unity. We may come from different churches, but we are united in Christ."

He was particularly moved by the diverse crowd: "It's wonderful to see both children and adults, people of all ages coming together. The Ethiopian Orthodox Church plays a significant role in the world, and it's so important to Ethiopia. I'm honored to be here, meeting so many wonderful people."

Miku Suzuki, a visitor from Japan, was equally impressed by the scale and fervor of the gathering. "In Japan, we don't have religious gatherings of this size or intensity," she said, smiling as she admired the crowd. "This is a truly unique and inspiring experience. I'm so happy to be here and learn about Ethiopia's religious traditions."

Suzuki also marveled at the unity displayed by the crowd: "It's amazing to see so many people, all believing the same thing, coming together in celebration. It's a blessing."

She even offered some advice to other tourists: "Other foreigners should definitely come and join the celebration, and wear Habesha attire. It's a special experience, and I think they'd feel even more connected to the culture if they did."

The Ketera ceremony was celebrated across Ethiopia attracting large crowds and international tourists showcasing the rich religious and cultural heritage of Ethiopia.

The event not only offers a deeply meaningful experience for those who participate but also serves as a powerful tool for promoting tourism and introducing Ethiopia's unique traditions to the world.