Kenya Prisons Bids Farewell, Hails Ugandan ICRC System Advisor Omita Okoth

Nairobi, Kenya — Kenya Prisons Service has hailed Ugandan Corrections Expert Robert Omita Okoth for his key role in enhancing prison safety, humane management and reform in the country over a period of eight years.

At a brief ceremony on Monday this week, the Commissioner General of Kenya Prisons Patrick Aranduh lauded Omita for his professionalism and exemplary leadership, noting the lasting impact of his his work. He said Omita has rendered invaluable service, significantly contributing to prison reforms and coordinating critical trainings that have advanced human rights, health, and the welfare of both inmates and staff.

Omita is the Prisons System Advisor at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). He is a Corrections Expert, International Humanitarian guru, educator and inspirational coach.

In his farewell remarks, Omita expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the visible growth and transformation within the Kenya Prisons Service. He acknowledged the positive strides made through various reform initiatives and said he was humbled to have been part of the milestone.

"It was an honor to contribute, over an 8 years tour of duty, to enhancing prison safety, humane management and reform across Africa, as ICRC Prison Systems Advisor," Omita said

Omita Okoth was previously Commissioner for Rehabilitation and Welfare at the Uganda Prisons Service (UPS).

In 2016 the UPS permitted him to take up an assignment with the International Committee of the Red Cross as Prison Systems Advisor.

His tour of duty started in West Africa, Nigeria. Based in Abuja, he spearheaded ICRC's collaborative work with the then Nigeria Prisons Service and Liberia Bureau of Corrections, to improve prison conditions and treatment. ICRC support enhanced Prisons Services compliance to national, regional and international laws and standards.

His next mission as ICRC Prison Systems Advisor was in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from 2019 to 2021, and Kenya from 2022 to January 2025. Over a span of 8 years, Omita Okoth has supported ICRC collaborative efforts with Prisons Services of Nigeria, Liberia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and Mozambique.

In one of his last assignments late last year, ICRC and the Red Cross Society of Kenya partnered to help improve access to clean water, medical services and infrastructure within the prisons in Kenya.

ICRC donated assorted medical items and water treatment kits worth over Kenya shillings 40 Million. This partnership has been instrumental in creating humane environment for the people deprived of liberty since the year 2020 .

The Commissioner General of Prisons Aranduh, in his remarks during the handing over ceremony, stated that the donations are very timely and will be critical in equipping health institutions within Prisons to scale up medical services and access to clean water for inmates.

The Principal Secretary State Department for Correctional Services Dr. Salome Beacco, CBS in her remarks attributed the achievements of improved infrastructure, water and sewerage systems to robust partnerships with non-state actors.

