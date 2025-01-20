Algeria Has Embarked On Pioneering Development Path, Time Has Come for Culture to Serve As Its Crowning Achievement

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, affirmed Sunday that Algeria has embarked on a pioneering path of development and that cultural advancement should be the culmination of these efforts, expressing his openness to proposals for establishing an elected national body that would oversee the country's film industry.

"Algeria has embarked on a pioneering development path, and time has come for culture to serve as its crowning achievement," said the President of the Republic in an address made at the opening of the National Conference on Cinema at the International Conference Centre Abdelatif Rahal (CIC, Algiers).

"We fully support the establishment of an elected national body to oversee the film industry. You have complete freedom to make any recommendations you see fit during the national conference," he emphasized to the different stakeholders of the film industry.

The President of the Republic reassured cinema professionals about resolving the issue of financing their artistic projects in foreign or national currency, affirming that they had "absolute freedom in their artistic creations except for anything that harms Algeria."

"We are ready to finance training programs in professions related to the film industry both domestically and abroad," added the President of the Republic.

He went on to celebrate "the rich legacy of Algerian cinema," noting that it "springs from the revolutionary spirit of November (1954).

"Algeria's film industry will continue to grow and flourish, drawing strength from our nation's legacy of resistance," he emphasized.

The President also addressed those seeking to influence Algeria: "To those who attempt various approaches to manipulate Algeria, we say this: you fundamentally misunderstand our nation. Algeria relies solely on Allah and its own people."

The President of the Republic indicated that this Conference "reflects all the interest we place in culture, firstly, and in audiovisual activity, being one of its vectors, as well as the expectations of creators and intellectuals in the field of the film industry."