Nigeria: Over 18 Transmission Towers Vandalized in 5 Days - TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has disclosed that over 18 transmission towers have been vandalized between January 9 and January 14, 2025, across Rivers, Abia, and Kano States.

TCN's General Manager of Transmission for the Port Harcourt Region, Engr. Emmanuel Okpa, reported that routine patrols by linesmen on January 10, 2025, uncovered damage to towers 171 through 181 and tower 184. On January 14, vandals targeted towers 146, 147, and 149 along the Owerri/Ahoada 132kV line in Rivers State, removing base brackets and compromising the stability of the towers.

In Abia, Head of the Lines Department for the Region, Engr. Azuh Lucky, reported the theft of bolts, nuts, and structural members from towers 160 to 162 on the Alaoji/Umuahia 132kV line, which was under repair on January 13, 2025.

Meanwhile, in Kano, towers 105, 106, and 107 along the Katsina-Gazoua 132/33kV transmission line were critically damaged by vandals on January 9, 2025, compromising their structural integrity and risking collapse.

In the early hours of January 17, 2025, vandalized 132kV underground transmission cables were discovered by TCN engineers near Millennium Park in Abuja. This affected power supply to the central area and its environs.

A statement by TCN's General Manager on Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, on Sunday said these incidents pose a significant challenge to our operations as a company.

"We have bolstered security measures, increased lines patrol, and the number of vigilante groups, and we are also collaborating with security operatives. However, we need and are appealing for the full support of every Nigerian, particularly those in communities hosting our installations. We must collectively recognize that the transmission network is our collective asset and essential for our socioeconomic development."

She said the vandals and those who buy stolen materials are sabotaging the nation and thus all hands must be on deck to ensure the growth of the nation's power sector, which is critical to the development of our country.

"TCN's grid expansion plans are under tremendous strain due to the persistent vandalism of its installations. The financial implications of constant repairs to vandalized transmission installations, along with the stress on the grid, are having adverse effects on TCNs grid expansion drive."