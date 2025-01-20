South Africa: DA Sends President Ramaphosa Terms of Reference for Stilfontein Commission of Inquiry

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has delivered an official letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, urging him to establish a Commission of Inquiry into the ongoing disaster at the Buffelsfontein Mine in Stilfontein, North West.

The mine has become the site of a devastating crisis, with over 78 illegal miners' bodies recovered.

The DA's letter emphasises the urgent need for a comprehensive investigation into the events surrounding this crisis. The mine has attracted significant attention, both locally and internationally, as the humanitarian catastrophe unfolds.

The DA believes that this crisis warrants a full and transparent inquiry into the causes and consequences of the disaster.

The DA is calling for the inquiry to investigate key issues, including:

The Role of Government Agencies: An examination of the actions or failures of government bodies such as law enforcement and the Department of Mineral Resources, which are responsible for managing and addressing illegal mining operations;

The Involvement of the Private Sector: The investigation must also look into the role of the mine's owners, management, and operators in ensuring safety and mitigating illegal mining activities;

The Causes of the Crisis: The inquiry should determine the factors that led to the disaster, including insufficient safety protocols and the escalation of illegal mining activities;

The Impact of Zama-Zama Operations: The extent of illegal mining at Buffelsfontein, and its effect on both the mine's operations and the surrounding community, must be fully explored;

Government's Conduct in the Rescue Operation: The DA also calls for an assessment of how government agencies have responded to the crisis, particularly in light of the Gauteng High Court's order for a lawful rescue operation; and

Preventive Measures: The inquiry should propose recommendations for preventing similar disasters in the future, including regulatory improvements and stronger measures against illegal mining.

The DA urges President Ramaphosa to act swiftly, while witnesses are still available, to ensure that this inquiry takes place. A transparent investigation will help uncover the full scope of the crisis and prevent future tragedies of this nature.