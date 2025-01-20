South Africa: Gauteng's Water 'Day Zero' Looms Large, As Bad Governance Nullifies Good Rainfall

press release

The DA is very concerned that Gauteng's potential water 'Day Zero' is not being taken seriously by municipalities across the Province.

Cooler weather, consistent rainfall, and reduced water demand over the holiday period may have spared Gauteng from water shortages in December, but by mid-January water consumption is back up to record levels.

This week as schools re-open, businesses resume full operations, and residents return to Gauteng, water consumption will continue to rise, and shortages will once again be on the horizon.

This looming crisis is not the fault of paying consumers, but the fault and result of failing municipalities that continue to lose around half of their clean water, to "non-revenue" water losses. Until this is corrected, clean water being lost in such high quantities will signal a 'Day Zero' for Gauteng.

Last week, the weekly consumption of water from Rand Water was the fifth-highest week in the past year. This amounted to 3,502 megalitres consumed - very close to November's annual peak which saw 3,577 megalitres consumed in one week.

Alarmingly, the City of Johannesburg's usage remains high, with close to 50% of its water lost to non-revenue water, including over 35% wasted through leaks. It remains entirely unacceptable that Johannesburg loses approximately 575 megalitres of water weekly, down the drain to leaks and faults.

The City of Ekurhuleni also recorded its highest weekly water consumption in over a year, potentially setting a new record, while Tshwane, though experiencing lower usage, is seeing demand steadily increase.

Reservoir levels, which recovered from 30% in December to 70% by early January, have already dipped below 70% due to the renewed demand. This stark warning highlights that Gauteng's water crisis is far from over.

The solutions to Gauteng's water challenges are clear, but the political will is missing. The following measures are essential:

Investment in Infrastructure

Significant investment is required to maintain water systems, address leaks, and modernise and expand capacity. Ongoing maintenance is not optional; it is critical to ensuring a sustainable water supply. Rather than ignoring maintenance until there is a failure, and then shutting the entire water system down for days, municipalities and water entities must move to an ongoing water maintenance.

Accountability in Governance

Transparent and effective oversight of water boards and municipalities is essential. The mismanagement of water resources, particularly by municipalities has compounded the crisis and must be addressed with urgency. We have seen absolutely no one in Gauteng - no political leaders or official - being held to account for the looming crisis.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Community Involvement

To fill the governance vacuum, residents are encouraged to report leaks, conserving water, and participate in awareness campaigns. Every drop saved contributes to the greater good.

Gauteng Municipalities have a choice: either learn from last year's failures or risk repeating them.

If residents face water shortages in the coming months, municipalities will have only themselves to blame.