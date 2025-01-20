Egypt: Political Leadership Keen On Providing Utmost Care to Egyptians Abroad - FM

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty reiterated on Sunday the political leadership's commitment to providing utmost care for Egyptians abroad, offering all consular services and supporting Egyptian communities worldwide while maintaining their connection to their homeland.

This came during Abdelatty's meeting that was held as part of his visit to Brussels where he met with representatives of the Egyptian community in Belgium and Luxembourg.

The meeting aims to maintain direct communication with expatriates and understand their concerns. During the meeting, the minister highlighted several national initiatives designed to meet the needs of Egyptians abroad, including the "Car Import Initiative," the "Conscription Status Settlement Initiative," the "Speak Arabic" campaign, and the "Beit Al Watan" project. The top diplomat expressed his deep appreciation for the role of the Egyptian communities in Belgium and Luxembourg in strengthening the bonds of friendship between Egypt and both countries. He also acknowledged their contributions to their local societies.

He stressed the Foreign Ministry's commitment to enhancing consular services at all Egyptian diplomatic missions and outlined steps taken toward the digitalization of consular services to make them more easier for Egyptians abroad. The minister was also keen on holding an open dialogue with the community and listening to their suggestions on consular services and ways to improve them. (MENA)