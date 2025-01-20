Sudan: Foreign Ministry - Attacking Al-Shawak Power Station Is a New Crime Against State Institutions

Portsudan — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Janjaweed militia's attack with suicide drones on Al-Shawak Power Station and Al-Gadarif Water Station, in Al-Gadarif State, eastern Sudan, is a new crime that expresses despair and frustration, after a series of military defeats from the armed forces and supporting forces.

Hereunder the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes the press statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

In a new crime reflecting desperation and frustration, and following a series of military defeats it has suffered at the hands of the Sudanese Armed Forces and supporting forces, the Janjaweed RSF militia launched a drone attack today on the Al-Shawak power station in Gedaref State, Eastern Sudan, as well as on the Gedaref water station.

This terrorist attack caused a power outage in the states of Kassala and Gedaref, two of the largest food-producing states in Sudan, which also host large numbers of internally displaced persons due to the war, as well as refugees from neighboring countries. Additionally, water supply services in Gedaref were severely affected.

At the same time, the terrorist militia adamantly continues its attacks on defenseless civilians. In the past two days, it killed 20 civilians from the Al-Khairan area in the Al-Hasaheesa locality, Gezira State. Yesterday, it targeted the livestock market south of El Fasher with long-range heavy artillery, resulting in the deaths of 14 civilians. The terrorist militia also attacked a civilian convoy ferrying thousands of people between the towns of Tawila and Kabkabiya, North Darfur, under the protection of forces from the movements of Abdel Wahid Nour and Al-Taher Hajar, killing around 120 people, mostly civilians, with the killings being ethnically motivated.

In further confirmation of its intent to target the entire Sudanese state--its people, national institutions, infrastructure, and cultural landmarks--the RSF militia recently bombed the Sultan Ali Dinar Museum in El Fasher, causing extensive destruction.

The recurrence of these terrorist crimes within such a short period is further evidence that the RSF militia represents the worst category of terrorist groups in the region, as it combines acts of terrorism, genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes.

It is no longer enough to merely condemn these crimes. The international community must take effective actions against the terrorist militia, its sponsors, and those who provide it with weapons, mercenaries, or shelter for its leaders and members.

